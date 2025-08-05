The Fax That Never Came

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One of the most bizarre and politically charged moments during Satya Pal Malik's tenure in J&K came in the form of a 'broken' fax machine.

It was 2018, just months before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. The BJP had pulled out of its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), plunging the state into political uncertainty. Then came a dramatic twist.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti faxed a letter to Malik's office declaring a joint bid by her People's Democratic Party and the National Conference, aided by the Congress, to form the government in the state, which was under governor's rule.

But hours later Malik, without acknowledging receipt of the fax, ordered dissolution of the Assembly, where the three parties held 56 of the 87 seats.

Malik claimed he had missed Mehbooba's faxed letter and blamed a state holiday for not receiving Mehbooba Mufti's fax staking claim to form the government,

Sajad Lone of the People's Conference also said he had sent his own claim to the Governor. With the fax machine allegedly“not working,” Lone famously tweeted:“Fax not working. We have WhatsApped it to the PA to His Excellency.”

As claims and counter claims surfaced in Srinagar, he swiftly dissolved the Assembly, citing horse trading and lack of a stable configuration. Mehbooba Mufti fired back tweeting,“In today's age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE (his excellency) Governor's residence didn't receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the Assembly dissolution.”

Omar and Mehbooba had also engaged in meme banter on Twitter, posting videos of fax machines. Omar's post included a Graphics Interchange Format (gif) of a fax machine printing papers that fall straight into a shredder.“Raj Bhavan Jammu fax machine at work,” the caption read.

Mehbooba posted a picture of a skeleton and wrote:“Meanwhile, those awaiting a response.”

Many cracked jokes on social media, some suggesting they should pool money to buy the governor a new fax machine.

In later interviews, Malik defended his decision, claiming it was necessary to avert political instability:“There was no chance of a stable government. There were reports of horse trading.”

Now, as tributes pour in, the 'fax machine episode' stands out as one of the most unusual moments of his tenure.