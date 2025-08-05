Team Rubicon Names Jim Brooks As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A U.S. Navy SEAL veteran and former intelligence officer, Brooks brings two decades of leadership in global risk and crisis response. His experience spans both public service and the private sector, including executive roles as Chief Operating Officer at Control Risks and as CEO of Seerist, an AI-powered risk intelligence firm. Throughout his career, Brooks has championed a human-centered approach to managing disruption and building resilience.

"Jim's operational expertise, strategic vision, and deep commitment to service make him the ideal leader to guide Team Rubicon into its next chapter," said outgoing CEO Art delaCruz. "He leads shoulder-to-shoulder, with sleeves rolled up and boots on the ground-exactly the kind of leadership our mission demands."

Brooks joined Team Rubicon on July 14 and wasted no time getting into the field to serve a community in need. On his third day, he deployed to Texas alongside fellow Greyshirts to muck out homes devastated by flooding. "I'm honored to lead this extraordinary community of veterans and volunteers," said Brooks. "From the battlefield to disaster zones, I've seen what's possible when people come together with purpose. I look forward to building on this legacy and expanding to serve more communities in crisis."

A formal Change of Command will take place on August 6 at Team Rubicon's Los Angeles headquarters. "A military tradition that we have embraced is a clear transfer of responsibilities" said Jake Wood, co-founder and first CEO. "Succession and continuity are important, and Art and I are excited that Jim will carry our mission forward." During the event, Brooks will formally assume command. The ceremony will also honor Art delaCruz's nine years of service, during which the organization launched hundreds of operations and significantly expanded its impact.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Visit for more information.

