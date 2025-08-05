Team Rubicon Names Jim Brooks As Chief Executive Officer
"Jim's operational expertise, strategic vision, and deep commitment to service make him the ideal leader to guide Team Rubicon into its next chapter," said outgoing CEO Art delaCruz. "He leads shoulder-to-shoulder, with sleeves rolled up and boots on the ground-exactly the kind of leadership our mission demands."
Brooks joined Team Rubicon on July 14 and wasted no time getting into the field to serve a community in need. On his third day, he deployed to Texas alongside fellow Greyshirts to muck out homes devastated by flooding. "I'm honored to lead this extraordinary community of veterans and volunteers," said Brooks. "From the battlefield to disaster zones, I've seen what's possible when people come together with purpose. I look forward to building on this legacy and expanding to serve more communities in crisis."
A formal Change of Command will take place on August 6 at Team Rubicon's Los Angeles headquarters. "A military tradition that we have embraced is a clear transfer of responsibilities" said Jake Wood, co-founder and first CEO. "Succession and continuity are important, and Art and I are excited that Jim will carry our mission forward." During the event, Brooks will formally assume command. The ceremony will also honor Art delaCruz's nine years of service, during which the organization launched hundreds of operations and significantly expanded its impact.
About Team Rubicon
Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Visit for more information.
