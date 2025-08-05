CNCF Celebrates India's Cloud Native Community Growth, Recognizing A Kubestronaut Milestone

India leads global participation in CNCF's Kubestronaut program, reflecting the region's rapid cloud native growth

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced continued momentum for its Kubestronaut and Golden Kubestronaut programs in India.

As software development shifts with cloud native becoming widespread and AI reshaping workloads, embracing these changes can set organizations ahead of the curve. The Linux Foundation's 2025 State of Tech Talent Report found a growing net hiring effect from AI adoption, rising from +18% in 2024 to +23% projected in 2026. Adopting a mindset of continuous learning and upskilling provides an opportunity for software engineers and developers with the confidence and skills to succeed.

"India has quickly become one of the most vibrant and engaged regions in the cloud native ecosystem, and the country's Kubestronaut program achievements are a reflection of that momentum," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "It's inspiring to see so many developers in India not only pursuing certification but using it as a launchpad for leadership, community contribution, and career growth. We're proud to support this next generation of cloud native champions."

Since launching the Kubestronaut program in April 2024, CNCF has recognized roughly 2,000 Kubestronauts across 97 countries. India accounts for 180 Kubestronauts, making it the country with the highest number of people who have successfully passed certification requirements. The United States and Germany follow closely behind in the second and third highest number of Kubestronauts, respectively.

"The cloud native community in India continues to impress with its dedication to learning and collaboration," said Christophe Sauthier, cloud native training and certification lead at CNCF. "Programs like Kubestronaut and Golden Kubestronaut are resonating in this region because they reflect the values of this community: curiosity, persistence, and a desire to grow together within the cloud native ecosystem."

Golden Kubestronauts demonstrate exceptional commitment to cloud native learning by completing all 1 4 CNCF certifications along with the Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) certification. Since its launch in April, the program has gained steady traction in Asia, with roughly 30% of the 54 Golden Kubestronauts hailing from the region, with two being from India. Golden Kubestronauts are celebrated with exclusive branded gear, such as a commemorative backpack and beanie, a ThriveOne subscription for ongoing professional development, and discounts on CNCF certifications. Additional benefits include a complimentary annual ticket to a Kubernetes Community Days (KCD) of their choice, a lifetime 50% off KubeCon + CloudNativeCon registration, and a featured profile on the Kubestronaut website.

Beyond honoring individual achievement, the Kubestronaut and Golden Kubestronaut programs reinforce CNCF's commitment to building a robust certification ecosystem and advancing the broader cloud native community. By encouraging professionals to complete the full suite of CNCF certifications, these initiatives help grow the pool of certified practitioners, boost participation in CNCF training and events, and solidify CNCF's position as the leading authority in cloud native education.

For more on the Kubestronaut program and to see the full list of recognized individuals, visit cncf/training/kubestronaut .

Additional Resources



CNCF Newsletter



CNCF Twitter



CNCF Website



Learn About CNCF Membership

Learn About the CNCF End User Community

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Haley White

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED