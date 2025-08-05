Annature Drives Digital Compliance For Accountants Direct Across Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annature, Australia's leading eSigning and Identity verification provider, and national accounting franchise Accountants Direct have deepened their longstanding partnership with the successful integration of Annature's Identity verification technology into Accountants Direct's proprietary Taxcess platform.

Now in its third year, the collaboration between the two Australian innovators has reached a new milestone-one that underscores the growing importance of digital compliance in the accounting sector. In response to updated client verification guidelines issued by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Accountants Direct turned to Annature's purpose-built solution to meet the enhanced regulatory requirements head-on.

Operating multiple locations nationwide and via an extensive work-from-home network of staff, Accountants Direct serves thousands of face to face and remote clients through its digital-first tax and bookkeeping services. The Taxcess platform simplifies and speeds up client workflow, allowing accounting staff to submit all available deductions, job quotes and required information online quickly and accurately. However, evolving compliance expectations presented a new challenge: verifying the identity of new remote clients quickly, securely, and in line with ATO/TPB guidance.

Annature's Identity verification product-already proven through its eSigning platform-was integrated into Taxcess just 12 months ago. Since then, over 1,200 clients have completed verification via Annature's system, achieving an industry-leading 99% completion rate. The result is a streamlined experience that enhances client trust while giving consultants greater confidence in compliance outcomes.

“Customer service and compliance are paramount to us,” said Stephen Burns, CEO of Accountants Direct.“Annature has once again delivered a seamless and highly effective solution. Our consultants now have complete confidence that clients are being verified accurately and efficiently, which in turn strengthens the quality of service we provide nationwide.”

Annature CEO Corey Cacic credited the integration's success to the platform's developer-first approach:

“We engineered our identity verification solution with robust, flexible APIs-specifically to empower partners like Accountants Direct. A 99% completion rate is a testament to the intuitive, user-centric design we're known for. It's exactly the kind of outcome we build for.”

This milestone marks more than a compliance upgrade-it highlights a broader trend reshaping the accounting landscape. As digital transformation accelerates across professional services, forward-thinking firms are embracing integrated tools like eSignatures and identity verification to streamline operations, simplify compliance, and improve client experience-especially for remote users.

With Annature's technology embedded in its workflow, Accountants Direct continues to deliver secure, efficient, and accessible financial services to Australians everywhere. Together, the two companies are setting a benchmark for innovation and trust in the world of digital accounting.

