Terror Victim Families Welcome Recognition

Srinagar- Tears, memories, and hope filled the air at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on Tuesday as the next of kin (NoKs) of terrorism victims opened up about their long years of suffering, survival and today, a sense of recognition.

The emotional outpouring came during an official ceremony where the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, handed over government job appointment letters to the affected families.

The event held on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, saw more than 150 families in attendance.

At SKICC, beyond the ceremonial moment, it was the voices of the victims' children, some orphaned in infancy that captured the pain of Kashmir's prolonged conflict.

'No one helped us, until now'

Junaid Ahmad from Anantnag, who lost his father when he was just two years old, shared how his life spiraled after his mother also passed away a decade later.

“My sister had to marry at 15. We were completely alone. I walked from pillar to post, but no one ever helped. Even our relatives turned their backs,” he said, adding,“I used to think of ending my life. But today, holding this letter in my hand, I feel seen for the first time. I have nothing but prayers for LG Manoj Sinha.”

Yasmeen Bano from Baramulla was too choked with emotion to speak much.

“When my father was killed, my mother raised me alone. Today, I just couldn't stop my tears while receiving the appointment letter. I'm overwhelmed,” she said softly.

'Angel in Disguise'

Bisma, from Qazigund (Anantnag), another NoK, was not even born when her father was killed. Her entire childhood was shaped by her mother's sacrifices.

“My mother worked in homes with one hand and held me in the other. No one helped us. But today, this man-LG Sinha, came to us like an angel. I have no words, only gratitude and tears,” she said.

'His Sacrifice Mattered'

Junaid Ali Malla, who lost his policeman father to a terrorist attack, said he was three when the tragedy struck.“No one helped us. I had to build everything on my own. But I always told my mother that my father's sacrifice won't go in vain. Today, I feel proud, and this letter proves his sacrifice mattered.”

Anju Riyaz, another victim who was just six months old when her father was killed, recalled being thrown out by her paternal family.“We lived in my maternal home. My mother made me what I am. We were never helped, not even once. But today, this letter brought us a moment of peace we never had,” she said.

'Journey from Kindergarten to Justice'

For 16-year-old Soliha Javed from Bijbehara, August 05, 2025, will be etched in her memory not just as a date, but as the day justice finally knocked at her door after 12 long years of silence, pain and perseverance.

“I was in UKG when my father was killed in a terror attack,” Soliha said, her voice steady but eyes welling with emotion.

“Now, I am in Class 10 and this is the first time I have felt that someone heard our cries,” she said.

Soliha said her father was killed in a terrorist attack more than a decade ago. Since then, her mother, a single parent, bore the burden of raising her daughter while knocking on every door for justice.

“My mother would hold my hand with one and the documents in the other,” she said. The girl spoke of fighting every battle-legal, emotional and financial on her own.“Today, I saw relief on her face for the first time,” she added.

“This appointment letter is not just a paper; it is a reward for my mother's struggle and a recognition of my father's sacrifice,” she said.

Soliha said she wants to focus on her studies now.“My father's dream was for me to become something in life. With this support, I can think of a future. I feel light, as if a heavy weight has been lifted from our shoulders,” she added.

Moreover, Soliha expressed deep gratitude to the LG Manoj Sinha administration:“We are very happy and thankful to LG Sahab. He didn't just announce something, but he gave us justice but something we have waited for all these years.”

For 22 years, Samena of Anantnag district carried a wound time could never heal, as the loss of her family members, who fell victim to a terrorist attack in the early 1990s.

She said decades passed in silence, with no justice, no support and no recognition. But on August 5, 2025, her tears carried a different meaning - tears of justice, gratitude, and hope.

“For the first time in 29 years, someone in power looked at us with compassion. Today, we felt heard. LG Manoj Sinha gave us justice, not sympathy,” Samena said.

As she sat among dozens of families of terror victims during an official event in Srinagar, LG Sinha assured that justice will prevail. For Samena, those words felt like a long-awaited answer to years of unanswered prayers.

“Nobody ever came to ask how we survived all these years. But today, LG sahab stood before us and promised that justice would no longer be delayed. When he said appointments will be fulfilled, we cried. We truly cried,” she said.

Over the years, Samena says her family struggled - financially, emotionally and mentally.“We were not just grieving; we were abandoned,” she recalled. But this year's event, which marked six years since the abrogation of Article 370, brought something her family had never experienced before: dignity and closure.

“People used to ask us why we still talk about something that happened so long ago. But pain doesn't expire. For the first time, our pain was acknowledged. LG Sinha made us feel like we matter,” she said.

She added,“LG Manoj Sinha has given us more than a job, he has restored our dignity, our faith and our place in this land.”

On Tuesday, a total of 158 appointment letters were distributed by LG Sinha himself to victims and their family members from north, south and central Kashmir. (KNO)