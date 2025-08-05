Groundbreaking New Research Shows Osteoarthritis Of The Back And Neck Can Be Reversed

Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression

- Dr. John ZielonkaOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osteoarthritis of the spine, once considered a progressive and irreversible condition, now has a powerful new adversary. Dr. John Zielonka and the health team at the Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre are proud to offer Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression (NSRLSD), a revolutionary program that is showing unprecedented success in reversing the underlying causes of osteoarthritis in the neck and lower back.Often called“wear and tear” arthritis, spinal osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease (DDD) are among the leading causes of chronic back and neck pain in adults. As discs wear down and spinal joints deteriorate, patients can suffer from stiffness, pain, nerve compression, and a significant decline in mobility. Traditional treatment options, including medication, injections, physical therapy, and surgery, often manage symptoms but fail to address the underlying degeneration.Dr. Zielonka's breakthrough approach, known as Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression, is different. This is the only system in Ottawa that combines true spinal decompression with simultaneous Class IV therapeutic laser – the highest level approved by both Health Canada and the FDA. This combination not only relieves pressure on compressed spinal discs and nerves but also stimulates cellular repair, reduces inflammation, rehydrates the disc, and promotes tissue regeneration.Clinical Study Demonstrates Disc RegenerationThe power of this technology is backed by science. A recent clinical study titled“Reversal of Degenerative Disc Disease Using Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression” reported that patients treated with this method experienced measurable increases in disc height, which is a key indicator of spinal disc regeneration.In the study:.77% experienced at least a 15% improvement in disc height.62% of patients experienced a minimum of 25% disc height restoration.The results were documented using pre- and post program X-rays.All improvements were achieved without surgery, drugs, or injectionsThese findings are especially significant because traditional beliefs held that once spinal discs and joints degenerate, they could not regenerate. This study challenges that assumption and opens new possibilities for patients suffering from chronic, degenerative spinal conditions.New Hope for Chronic Pain Sufferers“Our goal isn't just pain relief,” explains Dr. John Zielonka, an 18-time award-winning neurofunctional chiropractor and spinal care expert.“It's to reverse the damage, restore function, and give people their lives back. This is not temporary symptom relief-it's a solution that treats the root cause and provides long-lasting results”.NSRLSD is ideal for patients with:.Osteoarthritis of the neck and low back.Degenerative disc disease.Disc herniations and bulges.Spinal stenosis.Sciatica and“pinched nerves”.Failed back surgery.Chronic back or neck pain unresponsive to conventional treatmentsA Proven Track Record in OttawaDr. Zielonka has already helped thousands of patients avoid surgery, eliminate pain, and regain quality of life using this leading-edge technology as part of his Neuro-Spinal Restoration Program. Located in the World Exchange Plaza at 111 Albert Street in downtown Ottawa, the Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre remains the only clinic in the city to offer this advanced, robotic-laser decompression system.Dr. Zielonka encourages those suffering from chronic spinal pain to consider this safe, non-invasive, and scientifically supported option before resorting to surgery or long-term medications. To learn more or to see if you qualify for this advanced treatment, contact the Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre at (613) 688-1036 or visit .________________________________________Media Contact:Dr. John ZielonkaOttawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre111 Albert Street, Ottawa, ONPhone: (613) 688-1036Email: ...

