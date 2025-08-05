Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Cabinet was briefed through a visual presentation by Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and some senior officials on a plan to transform Ahmadi health area into an integrated medical city.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a loan agreement with Nigeria to help fund the project aimed at supporting education for children outside the educational system in Kaduna state.

KUWAIT -- President of Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah discussed with Nepal's Ambassador Ghana Shyam Lamsal means of boosting bilateral collaboration in civil aviation domain.

ALGERIS -- South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola called on more countries to join his country's case before the International Court of Justice against the Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

VEINNA -- Slovenia Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon called on the Israeli occupation to be held accountable for the murder of Palestinian Human Rights Defender Awdah Hathalin in the West Bank last week. (end) mb