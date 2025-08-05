Pstrax Secures Strategic Investment To Accelerate Innovation For First Responders

PSTrax and Level Equity Partnership Announcement

PSTrax First Responder Inventory and Asset Management Software

PSTrax secures strategic growth investment from Level Equity to accelerate innovation and better serve first responder agencies.

- Scott Bergeron, PSTrax CEODENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PSTrax, the leading inventory and asset management platform for Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, and Military agencies, announced today a strategic investment from growth equity firm Level Equity . This new partnership represents a major milestone in PSTrax's mission to deliver next-generation solutions that help public safety agencies stay ready, compliant, and efficient.With more than 1,350 public safety agencies and over 100,000 users, PSTrax has become the go-to system for managing Vehicles, Stations, Equipment, Supplies, Controlled Substances, and Blood Products – all in one centralized platform. The investment will accelerate product development, expand market reach to more first responders, and deepen the company's commitment to delivering impactful solutions for first responders.“When we started PSTrax in 2009, our goal was simple – help first responders work more efficiently so they can stay focused on what matters most,” said Scott Bergeron, CEO of PSTrax.“That mission remains at the core of everything we do. We've grown by staying close to our customers, understanding their needs, and building a system they can trust. Level Equity brings the right mindset and resources to help us scale that impact even further.”The partnership strengthens PSTrax's ability to execute on its product roadmap in the years to come, including new capabilities shaped directly by frontline input. Recent expansions, like the Blood Products Module , mark the beginning of a broader push to automate manual workflows and streamline station operations for agencies of all sizes.“This is a huge moment – not just for our company, but for the agencies we serve,” said Ryan Larson, COO of PSTrax.“We're building the future of station operations: automating the routine tasks, integrating with the systems crews already use, and giving departments more visibility, accountability, and time back in their day. Every feature we launch is guided by real-world needs. And now, we're in a position to build faster and deliver even more value to the frontline.”Level Equity's investment positions PSTrax to scale its impact – accelerating the rollout of intelligent automation, deepening integrations with other mission-critical systems, and delivering purpose-built tools that reflect the real needs of first responders. With a strong product foundation in place, the company is now poised to move faster and push the boundaries of what modern station operations can look like.“PSTrax has built a powerful platform that's deeply loved by its customers,” said Nick Berardo, Partner at Level Equity.“They've earned a leadership position in the market by consistently delivering both innovative technology and a great service experience. We're excited to help scale that impact even further.”With Level Equity now on board and Growth Street Partners continuing as a minority investor, PSTrax is entering its next chapter of growth, innovation, and deepened commitment to the first responder community.PSTrax was represented and advised by investment bank, Vista Point Advisors, and law firm, Goodwin, throughout the process.About PSTraxOur system centralizes the tracking of Vehicles, Stations, Equipment, Supplies, Controlled Substances, and Blood Products - helping agencies stay compliant, ready, and efficient. Trusted by over 1,350 departments across the U.S., Canada, and around the world, PSTrax delivers a turnkey solution that's fully customized to each agency's unique needs, so teams can focus less on paperwork and more on serving their communities. For more information, please visit .About Level EquityLevel Equity is a lower middle market private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across various transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised over $4.5 billion in committed capital for its closed funds and co-investments, and has made over 125 investments since its inception. For more information, please visit .About Growth Street PartnersGrowth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies addressing underserved markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. Growth Street Partners has raised two funds and has over $200 million of assets under management. For more information, please visit .About Vista Point AdvisorsVista Point Advisors is a boutique investment bank that focuses on advising middle-market companies in the software, internet, and tech-enabled services industries. Our strategy is to partner with growing and profitable businesses that are interested in understanding their options in the marketplace. We focus exclusively on sell-side M&A and capital raising transactions. Vista Point Advisors is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Vista Point Advisors member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit vistapointadvisors.About GoodwinGoodwin is a leading global law firm that combines deep legal expertise with a proactive, client-focused approach to help organizations thrive at the intersection of capital and innovation. With over 2,000 attorneys across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, the firm advises clients in key industries including private equity, life sciences, technology, real estate, and financial services. Goodwin is recognized for its collaborative culture, forward-thinking mindset, and commitment to delivering practical, business-oriented solutions. For more information, please visit .

