Expansion & Investment Trends In Canada Data Center Market 19 Upcoming Data Center Facilities Set To Transform Canada Market Arizton

"Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Research Report by Arizton"Canada Data Center Portfolio Covers 116 Existing Data Centers And 19 Upcoming Data Centers.

Arizton published latest research on the Canada data center market portfolio

Canada Data Center Market Database Report Scope

Number of Existing Facilities: 116

Number of Upcoming Facilities: 19

Toronto Lead in Canada Data Center Market with Robust Capacity Pipeline

Toronto is set to maintain its dominance in the Canada data center market, accounting for nearly 37.4% of the country's total existing IT power capacity. The city hosts around 35 operational facilities with an installed IT load capacity of more than 300 MW and 2.1 million sq. ft of white floor area, while an additional 6 upcoming projects are expected to add more MW of IT capacity.

The region's strong pipeline reflects sustained demand for scalable, low-latency infrastructure to support cloud, AI workloads, and enterprise digitalization. Favorable government policies, availability of renewable energy sources, and increasing network interconnection hubs continue to position Toronto as Canada's primary data center hub. As global operators and hyperscale clients look to expand in the country, Toronto's balanced mix of brownfield expansions and new greenfield builds keeps it firmly at the center of Canada's growing digital backbone.

Canada Data Centers Overview



Calgary leads the upcoming market, representing more than 25% of Canada's future power capacity.

eStruxture Data Centers, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, and Equinix are some of the leading data center operators by capacity.

Over 20 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects across Canada are expected to contribute approximately 2 GW of capacity, with many facilities still in the announced or planning stages. Microsoft is actively expanding its hyperscale footprint in Canada, with four large-scale data center projects under construction across Quebec and Ontario.

