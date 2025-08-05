ROYAL OAK, Mich. - August 5, 2025 - Harvey Norman Law today announced the launch of its Business Founder's Blueprint, a personalized guide designed to streamline critical decisions for new business owners. The initiative coincides with founder Nathan Norman's approaching 10-year milestone of entrepreneurial independence, inspiring others to make the leap from employee to business owner. As Tony Gaskins once said, "If you don't build your dream, someone else will hire you to build theirs."

Norman, originally from Melbourne, Australia, came to the United States as a teenager on a Division 1 tennis scholarship. The NCAA Division 1 All-American athlete still holds his school's record for most match wins. After earning dual degrees-an MBA and law degree-and years as a corporate business lawyer, he realized the people who need legal guidance most are not the 1% that big corporate law firms serve, but people in the same position he was in almost a decade ago.

Norman founded Harvey Norman Law to serve people building their dreams before they have accumulated vast financial resources. The firm's flat-fee structure protects clients from the deceptive billing practices of traditional law firms that surprise you with hundreds of dollars in legal bills for a few brief phone calls.

"When I first arrived in America, I had to build everything from scratch, which taught me the importance of resilience and having the right support," Norman explained. "Having to pack up and leave everything behind forced me to learn self-reliance, and in doing so, I witnessed firsthand the real flaws in the corporate climate of the American workforce. I'm no longer interested in serving the top 1% – I want to help people make their dreams come to life at the stage with the most at stake, a time before the ability to pay corporate law firms' exorbitant fees. The Business Founder's Blueprint represents our commitment to ensuring no entrepreneur has to navigate complex legal processes alone."

According to the Small Business Administration's 2024 entrepreneurship report, approximately 60% of aspiring entrepreneurs delay or abandon startup plans due to high legal costs and complexities. Harvey Norman Law addresses this by providing the same level of legal foundations as big corporate firms without concerns of outrageous fees. Since all Harvey Norman lawyers hold both JD and MBA degrees, clients receive comprehensive business and legal expertise. The firm also supports entrepreneurs through Norman & Co. for general non-legal business services and Harvey Norman & Co. Registered Agents for ongoing registered agent services.

The Business Founder's Blueprint covers market research and competitive analysis, business banking and credit lines, and product refinement for market readiness. Each module includes personalized recommendations and proven templates developed from years of guiding entrepreneurs through critical early decisions.

"Nathan's guidance has been invaluable to my business," said a local entrepreneur and Harvey Norman client. "His expertise in contract review and business strategy has prevented countless issues. I wouldn't make any significant decision without consulting him first."

Norman's professional background uniquely positions him to understand ambitious entrepreneurs' needs. His experiences at traditional law firms exposed him to the intimidating costs of conventional legal services, motivating him to develop a firm dedicated to affordability, transparency, and practical guidance.