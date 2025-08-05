Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Masters Roofing Recognized For Excellence After Surpassing 5,000 Completed Projects In North Carolina


2025-08-05 07:12:27
(MENAFN- GetNews) Masters Roofing, a Charlotte-based contractor, has completed over 5,000 projects and earned multiple awards for roofing excellence, including CertainTeed ShingleMasterTM certification, reinforcing its role as a trusted provider in Charlotte and Wilmington.

Charlotte, NC - August 5, 2025 - Masters Roofing , a licensed residential and commercial roofing contractor headquartered in Charlotte, has reached a major milestone with over 5,000 completed roofing projects across North Carolina. The company's continued growth is accompanied by industry recognition, including multiple service awards and certifications.

Established in 2012, Masters Roofing has served homeowners and businesses for over a decade, offering roof repairs, replacements, and exterior services in Charlotte and Wilmington. With more than 25 years of industry experience among its leadership, the company emphasizes precision workmanship, customer care, and professional accountability.

Masters Roofing's achievements include eight consecutive“Best of HomeAdvisor” awards between 2017 and 2024, acknowledging consistent customer satisfaction and reliability. In addition, the company has been listed by Expertise among the top 20 best roofing contractors in Charlotte, Wilmington, and Gastonia, and is a three-time recipient of the Angi Super Service Award from 2021 to 2024.

Masters Roofing is certified as a CertainTeed ShingleMaster, a GAF Master Elite Contractor, and an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor-three distinctions awarded to a small percentage of contractors nationwide for their adherence to strict quality and service standards. The company is also affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders, underscoring its alignment with industry best practices.

The team at Masters Roofing continues to focus on comprehensive roofing solutions , including roof repairs, replacements, gutter systems, and fascia and soffit restoration. Backed by over 350 five-star reviews across platforms such as Google, HomeAdvisor, BBB, and Angi, the company remains committed to excellence and long-term client relationships.

