Don't Miss The Glow: End-Of-Summer Bioluminescent Kayaking Tours Now Underway With Calypso Kayaking

Merritt Island, FL - August 5, 2025 - As summer winds down, Calypso Kayaking is inviting locals and visitors alike to catch the final weeks of peak bioluminescent kayaking season on Florida's Space Coast. Through early fall, the Indian River Lagoon continues to light up with glowing blue-green trails of bioluminescence-a rare and breathtaking natural display that's best experienced by kayak under the stars.

With school schedules resuming and cooler evenings ahead, August and early September offer one of the last-and most peaceful-chances to experience this one-of-a-kind adventure before the glow fades for the season.

"We're entering the last window of the year to see the bioluminescence at its brightest," said Phil Galloway, Owner of Calypso Kayaking. "The water is still warm, the dinoflagellates are glowing strong, and our guests are having incredible night paddles. Now's the time to book if you don't want to miss it."

What Makes Late Summer Bioluminescence So Special?



Consistent Glow: Water temperatures remain ideal for bioluminescent plankton, creating intense illumination with every movement.

Fewer Crowds: End-of-summer tours offer a more tranquil, intimate experience on the lagoon. Perfect Paddling Conditions: Calm winds and warm nights make for smooth kayaking and excellent visibility.

Guests will paddle through glowing waters where fish, shrimp, and even the occasional manatee create trails of light. Calypso Kayaking's experienced guides explain the science behind the phenomenon and point out wildlife along the way.

What's Included in the Tour



Kayaks and all safety gear

Expert eco-guides who share the science and stories of the lagoon One of the most biodiverse estuaries in North America as your backdrop

"If you've been thinking about it all summer, this is your sign to go," Galloway added. "There's still time to experience the magic, but once the glow fades in October, it's gone until next year."

Book Your End-of-Summer Tour Today

Bioluminescent kayaking tours with Calypso Kayaking continue nightly through early October. Tours during new moon phases are especially popular and sell out fast, so early booking is strongly recommended.

Visit calypsokayaking/ to check availability and book your glowing summer send-off today.

About Calypso Kayaking

Calypso Kayaking is an eco-tourism company dedicated to providing unforgettable kayaking experiences in Florida's Merritt Island area. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and community education, Calypso Kayaking is committed to showcasing Florida's natural wonders while preserving the environment for future generations.