Multi National award winning brokerage Your Finance Coach , founded and led by LupoToro 's President, David Wegener , has seen unprecedented growth in property investment, development lending and brokerages across Australia. Amongst David Wegener's professional skills and accreditations, he is an award winning mortgage strategist, and remains one of the nation's top mortgage strategists, known for his expert leadership and results-driven approach.

Under David Wegener's leadership, Your Finance Coach has scaled into a high-growth finance platform, expanding into Victoria, NSW Queensland and South Australia.

By combining FIRB-ready loan structures, multilingual support and rapid cross-border approvals, Your Finance Coach has dramatically streamlined entry for overseas capital, enabling foreign (international) investors to seize Australia's high-growth property opportunities with unprecedented ease.

With a robust panel of over 40 lenders, the team facilitates finance for SMSFs, development sites, investment acquisitions and refinancing. Demand has surged as more brokers turn to the firm for fast, cash-efficient structuring and project funding support.

“We're no longer just a mortgage broker,” says Wegener,“we're providing co-investment capital, SMSF financing and structured lending for property developers nationwide - all in under 12 months.”

Key Growth Highlights:



Expansive Service Suite: Since April 2024, the business has tripled year-on-year its volume in development and off-the-plan financing. It now supports complex ventures from feasibility to drawdown.

Broker Get-On-Board: 72% of incoming deals now arrive from industry professionals, real estate agents, accountants, buyer advocates and planning consultants, as referral partners. That aligns with broader industry trends: 75% of all new Australian home loans in 2024 were arranged via brokers, and commercial lending among brokers rose by 20%.

Geographic Footprint: Offices in Eastern Seaboard capitals act as lending hubs, with an expanding pipeline in Brisbane, Adelaide and regional Victoria. International Investment into Australia: International refinancing workload has dramatically increased through Your Finance Coach, enabling international investors easy access into the Australian property market.

Your Finance Coach now works handinglove with LupoToro Group deal teams, providing capital coordination and finance packages for property-backed syndicates and developer-led joint ventures.“David brings 25+ years of brokerage, capital raising and property structuring skill into LupoToro's broader marketplace,” says a Group spokesperson.“This alignment creates a unique financedeal hybrid offering across Australasia.”

Overview: Your Finance Coach:



Multi-Lender Access (40+): Route to fast approvals including top tier status with most major lenders.

SMSF + Investment: Cohesive portfolio financing.

Finance Coaching: Start to end planning around property purchases including costings, cashflow mapping and passive income strategy.

End-to-End Projects: Continuity from loan to build.

Budgeting: Tailored software that enables complete budgeting solutions. Property Services: Panel of property specialists and coaching for purchases and research.

Your Finance Coach is built on enabling property investors and development businesses to scale with clarity, structure and speed. From structured lending strategies to debt modelling, the firm supports owner-occupiers, SMSF holders, PV developers and wholesale capital clients.“Specialising in assisting mum and dad investors is key. We provide the tools, the coaching, the bank account structures and the property advice to enable clients to grow and maintain a portfolio they can not only afford, but retire from” says Wegener.

With broker-broker channel disruption intensifying, Lenders tightening product eligibility, and more offshore capital entering Australian property, Your Finance Coach is positioned to provide specialist financing solutions in market niches often overlooked by mainstream lenders.

Together, Your Finance Coach supplies the tailored funding engine that powers LupoToro Group 's expanding property pipeline. As both platforms scale, their integrated finance-to-development model accelerates project delivery and maximises investor returns.