Centurion Reports Results Of AGM

The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, and Joseph Del Campo.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"

CEO and Director

For Further Information, Contact:

David Tafel

604-484-2161

