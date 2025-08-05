Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Centurion Reports Results Of AGM


2025-08-05 07:07:39
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) (" Centurion ", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held August 05, 2025. Below are the approved resolutions:

  • The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;
  • The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, and Joseph Del Campo.

    About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

    Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of north-eastern Ontario.

    "David G. Tafel"
    CEO and Director

    For Further Information, Contact:
    David Tafel
    604-484-2161

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

    This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.



    To view the source version of this press release, please visit

    SOURCE: Centurion Minerals Ltd.

