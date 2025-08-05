403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Saudi King
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincerest condolences for the passing of princess Jawaher bint Masaaed bin Saud Al-Saud.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his heartfelt sympathy, and prayed for the late princess, and wished solace and patience for her family. (end)
msa
In the cable, His Highness expressed his heartfelt sympathy, and prayed for the late princess, and wished solace and patience for her family. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment