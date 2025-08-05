Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Saudi King


2025-08-05 07:06:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincerest condolences for the passing of princess Jawaher bint Masaaed bin Saud Al-Saud.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his heartfelt sympathy, and prayed for the late princess, and wished solace and patience for her family. (end)
