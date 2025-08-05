Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KFAED Sign Loan Agreement With Nigeria For Children's Education


2025-08-05 07:06:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a loan agreement with Nigeria on Tuesday to help fund the project aimed at supporting education for children outside the educational system in Kaduna state.
On their official X account, KFAED said that the draft agreement signed by the Acting Director General, Waleed Al-Bahar and the Nigerian Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Aneti, is focused on developing the education infrastructure by establishing rehabilitating schools and enhancing access to basic education, especially for children with special needs, girls, and adolescents, in addition to strengthening the capabilities of the educational administration.
KFAED was established in 1961 with the aim of assisting other Arab nations with an initial budget of KD 50 million (USD 163.6 million), then in 1974 the establishment started directing its efforts to Africa where both Arab and African nation were receiving supporting funds. (end)
