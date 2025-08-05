Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Appoints New President And Chief Operating Officer


Gateway Bank, F.S.B., is pleased to announce the appointment of Mukhtar Ali as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Gateway Bank F.S.B. (OTCMKTS:GWBK)

Mr. Ali brings over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the banking industry and has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, strategic growth, and innovation. Prior to joining Gateway, he served as President and Chief Credit Officer for Community Bank of the Bay in Oakland.

Mr. Ali brings over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the banking industry and has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, strategic growth, and innovation. Prior to joining Gateway, he served as President and Chief Credit Officer for Community Bank of the Bay in Oakland.

Chairman and CEO Arnold Grisham commented“We are thrilled to welcome Mukhtar to the Gateway family. His deep ties to Oakland and the greater Bay Area make him an ideal fit with our mission to provide banking services to our community.”

Gateway Bank, F.S.B
