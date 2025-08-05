ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q25 RESULTS

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q25 RESULTS
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and to the market that the Condensed Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2025 are available on the Investor Relations website.
Interactive meeting on the results will be held on Wednesday, August 06 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). Access the link to register:
For further information, access Investor Relations website:
Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues
Investor Relations Officer
Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]
