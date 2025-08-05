Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q25 RESULTS


2025-08-05 06:46:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and to the market that the Condensed Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2025 are available on the Investor Relations website.

Interactive meeting on the results will be held on Wednesday, August 06 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). Access the link to register:

For further information, access Investor Relations website:

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05082025003732001241ID1109889905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search