ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q25 RESULTS

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and to the market that the Condensed Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2025 are available on the Investor Relations website.

Interactive meeting on the results will be held on Wednesday, August 06 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). Access the link to register:

For further information, access Investor Relations website:

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED