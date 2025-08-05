Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mindful Therapy Group Expands To Texas To Increase Access To Mental Health Care


AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of mental health providers, is expanding into Texas to improve access to care and empower clinicians nationwide. The organization is exploring locations in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, while preparing to deliver robust statewide telehealth services.

To shape its Texas strategy, Mindful's executive leadership will host Lunch & Learn events the week of August 5. These gatherings will bring together local therapists, counselors, and behavioral health professionals to share insights, build connections, and ensure future services meet the needs of Texas communities.

"We're not just opening offices-we're here to listen, collaborate, and co-create with Texas providers," said Derek Crain, CEO and co-founder. "Our goal is to build a care model that reflects local voices and expands access for those who need it most."

"Our model removes barriers for providers-handling administrative, billing, and credentialing-so they can focus on caring for clients," said Jessica Crain, COO. "As we enter Texas, we want clinicians to know we're here to support them every step of the way, so they can grow thriving practices and make a real difference."

The events will also feature James Teems, VP of Clinical & Payor Strategy-and a native Texan-along with Josh McGowan, Director of Business Development, who will share details about Mindful's partnership model and how providers can join the network.

In addition to exploring clinic locations, Mindful plans to expand access statewide through telehealth-especially for rural and underserved populations.

Event Schedule:

  • Dallas – August 6 at Sixty Vines, Uptown
  • Houston – August 7 at Haywire, Memorial City
  • Austin – August 8 at Culinary Dropout, Domain NORTHSIDE

For more information or to RSVP, visit .

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group is one of the largest independently owned mental health organizations in the U.S., providing wraparound support that empowers clinicians to focus on patient care. With a network of 2,000+ providers across five states, Mindful offers administrative, credentialing, and business services that help therapists and psychiatric nurse practitioners thrive in private practice while expanding access to high-quality care.

Media Contact:
Matt Newkirk
Sr. Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Mindful Therapy Group

