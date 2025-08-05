MDA SPACE AWARDED CONTRACTS FOR ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY UNCREWED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO ENHANCE MARITIME OPERATIONS

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) today announced that it has been awarded two contracts to equip the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN)'s Halifax-class ships with up to six new Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS). Part of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (ISTAR UAS) project, these new systems will significantly enhance the RCN's ability to detect and monitor potential maritime threats, both at home and abroad.

The award includes an acquisition contract valued at approximately $39 million for the initial procurement of two state-of-the-art Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) aircraft with options to procure four additional systems, and an in-service support contract, estimated at $27 million over an initial five-year period, to sustain operations. The in-service support contract includes provisions which enable extensions to the sustainment services for up to 20 years.

By extending the Navy's situational awareness and operational reach, the advanced technology of the RCN-ISTAR UAS will support Canada's naval missions and provide the RCN with critical expertise in uncrewed systems and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Initial operational ISTAR UAS capability is anticipated in 2028, with full operational capability expected in 2032.

"As a long-time trusted mission partner to Canada, MDA Space is honoured to deliver these advanced uncrewed aircraft systems to the Royal Canadian Navy and to provide our sailors with the modern systems they need to meet their operational missions," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "The ISTAR UAS project is a clear example of the advanced innovation required to support the modern operational demands of the Canadian Armed Forces, and of deep domestic Canadian industrial capabilities available to help them achieve that mission."

RCN ISTAR UAS adds to a number of capabilities that MDA Space provides in support of overall Maritime Domain Awareness. Others include Maritime Insights that provides awareness of shipping activity around the world and in critical maritime economic zones for the detection and monitoring of dark vessels. Additionally, the MDA CHORUSTM constellation includes the Vessel Detection Onboard Processor (VDOP) demonstration that will provide near real time Synthetic Aperture Radar processing onboard the satellite and transmit vessel detection events directly from the satellite, significantly reducing the time to process and disseminate satellite maritime domain earth observation information.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit .

