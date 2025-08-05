History In The Water: TYR Athletes Shine At World Aquatics Championships
TYR teammate Bobby Finke also delivered an incredible performance, earning bronze in the 1500m freestyle. Known for his relentless closing speed and strategic precision, Finke remains a powerhouse in long-distance events on the world stage.
"As a brand rooted in performance, we're honored to support athletes like Katie and Bobby," said Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR Sport. "Their relentless pursuit of excellence and history-making accomplishments continue to elevate the sport of swimming. They're not just winning races, they're redefining the limits of what's possible in the pool."
In celebration of their journeys, TYR Sport recently released an all-new YouTube documentary titled "More Than Gold," now live on the TYR Sport YouTube channel. The film offers an intimate look at Ledecky and Finke, two of the greatest in the water, bonded by a shared obsession with pushing the line of what's possible. From their training mindset to their relentless pursuit of greatness, More Than Gold gives fans and aspiring athletes a rare glimpse into what fuels champions.
At TYR Sport, we are committed to empowering athletes with cutting-edge, performance-driven gear that supports every stroke, every kick, and every push off the wall. Our technical swimwear and training innovations are engineered in collaboration with world-class athletes to help them rise to the occasion,whether on the Olympic stage or the daily grind of preparation.
As the sport of swimming evolves, TYR remains unwavering in its mission to support athletes at every level of their journey. From historic milestones to personal breakthroughs, TYR gear is made for those who dare to chase greatness.
About TYR Sport:
Founded in 1985, TYR Sport is a premier manufacturer of competitive swimwear, athletic apparel, and footwear. Driven by innovation and athlete partnership, TYR designs performance-first gear for swimmers, triathletes, and fitness athletes. TYR works hand-in-hand with world champions and Olympic legends to develop products that meet the highest standards of competition.
For more information on TYR Sport, or to watch More Than Gold, visit @TYR and subscribe to the TYR Sport YouTube channel.
SOURCE TYR
