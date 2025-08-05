Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Third Quarter 2025 Preferred Stock Dividends
- Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company's 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the“Series A Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share. Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the“Series B Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share. Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (the“Series D Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share. Quarterly dividend of $484.375 per share on the company's 7.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (the“Series E Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.484375 per depositary share.
Depositary shares for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol“ATHPrA,” depositary shares for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ATHPrB,” depositary shares for the Series D Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ATHPrD,” and depositary shares for the Series E Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ATHPrE.”
About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement services company with over $380 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit .
Contact
Jeanne Hess
VP, External Relations
+1 646 768 7319
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment