Applied Optoelectronics To Present At The Rosenblatt 5Th Annual Technology Summit: The Age Of AI

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced the Company will virtually present via a fireside chat format at the following investor conference:

Event: Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI

Date: Tuesday, August 19th, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 10:00 a.m. Central time

Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com .

About AOI

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

