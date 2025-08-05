COMPX ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE PAYABLE IN AUGUST 2025, AND DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
CompX is committed to balancing investment in the growth of its business with stockholder distributions. CompX's strategy focused on generating consistent healthy cash flow through all cycles along with its strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital investment has provided this opportunity to return additional cash to our stockholders in 2025 while maintaining financial strength and flexibility to continue to invest in our business over the long term.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
