Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Safehold Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-08-05 04:18:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) reported results for the second quarter 2025.

SAFE published a presentation detailing these results which can be found on its website, in the "Investors" section.

Highlights from the earnings announcement include:

  • Q2'25 revenue was $93.8 million
  • Q2'25 net income attributable to common shareholders was $27.9 million
  • Q2'25 earnings per share was $0.39
  • Closed $220 million of originations in Q2'25, including four ground leases for $123 million1 and three leasehold loans for $97 million2
  • Estimated Unrealized Capital Appreciation increased to $9.1 billion

"Safehold delivered a solid second quarter, converting several previously announced LOIs into closings at attractive risk-adjusted returns," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by increasing customer engagement and well positioned to continue scaling our market leading platform."

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing this presentation beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website and by using the dial in information listed below:

Dial-In:

888.506.0062

International:

973.528.0011

Access Code:

951370

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 8:00 p.m. ET on August 5, 2025 through 12:00 a.m. ET on August 19, 2025 by calling:

Replay:

877.481.4010

International:

919.882.2331

Access Code:

52799

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .

Company Contact:

Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]

1 Includes $62m forward commitments for new ground lease originations that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). There can be no assurance Safehold will fully fund these transactions.

2 Includes $54m forward commitments for new leasehold loan originations that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). Excludes $31m commitment regarding contingent-based loan allocation which was fully unfunded as of 6/30/25. There can be no assurance Safehold will fully fund these transactions.

SOURCE Safehold

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05082025003732001241ID1109889709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search