Safehold Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Dial-In:
|
888.506.0062
|
International:
|
973.528.0011
|
Access Code:
|
951370
A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 8:00 p.m. ET on August 5, 2025 through 12:00 a.m. ET on August 19, 2025 by calling:
|
Replay:
|
877.481.4010
|
International:
|
919.882.2331
|
Access Code:
|
52799
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .
Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]
1 Includes $62m forward commitments for new ground lease originations that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). There can be no assurance Safehold will fully fund these transactions.
2 Includes $54m forward commitments for new leasehold loan originations that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). Excludes $31m commitment regarding contingent-based loan allocation which was fully unfunded as of 6/30/25. There can be no assurance Safehold will fully fund these transactions.
