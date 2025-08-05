Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 164,062
|
|
$ 148,708
|
|
$ 323,961
|
|
$ 294,513
|
Cost of revenues (1)
|
28,877
|
|
26,415
|
|
57,803
|
|
53,613
|
Gross profit
|
135,185
|
|
122,293
|
|
266,158
|
|
240,900
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
30,249
|
|
27,119
|
|
59,403
|
|
54,649
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
35,810
|
|
32,146
|
|
68,470
|
|
61,554
|
General and administrative (1)
|
17,719
|
|
14,960
|
|
35,123
|
|
31,868
|
Total operating expenses
|
83,778
|
|
74,225
|
|
162,996
|
|
148,071
|
Income from operations
|
51,407
|
|
48,068
|
|
103,162
|
|
92,829
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
6,407
|
|
6,703
|
|
12,642
|
|
12,826
|
Other income (expense), net
|
999
|
|
(587)
|
|
1,316
|
|
(1,986)
|
Total other income, net
|
7,406
|
|
6,116
|
|
13,958
|
|
10,840
|
Income before income taxes
|
58,813
|
|
54,184
|
|
117,120
|
|
103,669
|
Income tax provision
|
11,523
|
|
10,412
|
|
22,296
|
|
20,166
|
Net income
|
$ 47,290
|
|
$ 43,772
|
|
$ 94,824
|
|
$ 83,503
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 1.30
|
|
$ 1.19
|
|
$ 2.61
|
|
$ 2.26
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.29
|
|
$ 1.17
|
|
$ 2.59
|
|
$ 2.22
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
36,253
|
|
36,915
|
|
36,359
|
|
36,935
|
Diluted
|
36,519
|
|
37,464
|
|
36,651
|
|
37,594
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 1,980
|
|
$ 1,866
|
|
$ 4,070
|
|
$ 3,886
|
Research and development
|
4,963
|
|
5,160
|
|
10,067
|
|
10,463
|
Sales and marketing
|
3,083
|
|
3,632
|
|
6,283
|
|
7,371
|
General and administrative
|
8,020
|
|
6,428
|
|
16,446
|
|
14,397
|
Total stock-based compensation, net of
|
$ 18,046
|
|
$ 17,086
|
|
$ 36,866
|
|
$ 36,117
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 193,983
|
|
$ 232,182
|
Short-term marketable securities
|
176,048
|
|
149,241
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
128,675
|
|
164,551
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
44,266
|
|
39,717
|
Total current assets
|
542,972
|
|
585,691
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
251,179
|
|
193,887
|
Property and equipment, net
|
26,162
|
|
30,349
|
Operating leases - right of use asset
|
48,678
|
|
40,968
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
91,551
|
|
81,307
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,533
|
|
6,812
|
Goodwill
|
7,447
|
|
7,447
|
Noncurrent restricted cash
|
1,200
|
|
1,200
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
24,783
|
|
25,876
|
Total assets
|
$ 999,505
|
|
$ 973,537
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,977
|
|
$ 1,270
|
Accrued liabilities
|
52,768
|
|
45,942
|
Deferred revenues, current
|
354,971
|
|
371,457
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
7,099
|
|
9,721
|
Total current liabilities
|
416,815
|
|
428,390
|
Deferred revenues, noncurrent
|
19,229
|
|
24,265
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
48,248
|
|
37,500
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
7,046
|
|
6,266
|
Total liabilities
|
491,338
|
|
496,421
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
36
|
|
37
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
691,886
|
|
664,879
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(4,086)
|
|
1,417
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(179,669)
|
|
(189,217)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
508,167
|
|
477,116
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 999,505
|
|
$ 973,537
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 94,824
|
|
$ 83,503
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
8,155
|
|
10,019
|
Provision for credit losses
|
850
|
|
277
|
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
36,866
|
|
36,117
|
Accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|
(2,008)
|
|
(3,520)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(8,605)
|
|
(8,165)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
35,026
|
|
36,365
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(4,609)
|
|
(4,489)
|
Accounts payable
|
699
|
|
229
|
Accrued liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities
|
3,683
|
|
(3,215)
|
Deferred revenues
|
(21,522)
|
|
(11,792)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
143,359
|
|
135,329
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(183,545)
|
|
(191,812)
|
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
|
100,770
|
|
198,250
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(3,365)
|
|
(3,077)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(86,140)
|
|
3,361
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(89,545)
|
|
(53,017)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
5,577
|
|
5,970
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(15,267)
|
|
(17,711)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee stock purchase plan
|
3,817
|
|
3,608
|
Payment of acquisition-related holdback
|
-
|
|
(1,500)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(95,418)
|
|
(62,650)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(38,199)
|
|
76,040
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
233,382
|
|
206,365
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 195,183
|
|
$ 282,405
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 47,290
|
|
$ 43,772
|
|
$ 94,824
|
|
$ 83,503
|
Net income as a percentage of revenues
|
29 %
|
|
29 %
|
|
29 %
|
|
28 %
|
Depreciation and amortization of property and
|
3,339
|
|
4,009
|
|
6,876
|
|
8,476
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
639
|
|
771
|
|
1,279
|
|
1,543
|
Income tax provision
|
11,523
|
|
10,412
|
|
22,296
|
|
20,166
|
Stock-based compensation
|
18,046
|
|
17,086
|
|
36,866
|
|
36,117
|
Total other income, net
|
(7,406)
|
|
(6,116)
|
|
(13,958)
|
|
(10,840)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 73,431
|
|
$ 69,934
|
|
$ 148,183
|
|
$ 138,965
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues
|
45 %
|
|
47 %
|
|
46 %
|
|
47 %
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP Cost of revenues
|
$ 28,877
|
|
$ 26,415
|
|
$ 57,803
|
|
$ 53,613
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(1,980)
|
|
(1,866)
|
|
(4,070)
|
|
(3,886)
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|
(639)
|
|
(746)
|
|
(1,279)
|
|
(1,493)
|
Non-GAAP Cost of revenues
|
$ 26,258
|
|
$ 23,803
|
|
$ 52,454
|
|
$ 48,234
|
GAAP Gross profit
|
$ 135,185
|
|
$ 122,293
|
|
$ 266,158
|
|
$ 240,900
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation
|
1,980
|
|
1,866
|
|
4,070
|
|
3,886
|
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
|
639
|
|
746
|
|
1,279
|
|
1,493
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 137,804
|
|
$ 124,905
|
|
$ 271,507
|
|
$ 246,279
|
GAAP Research and development
|
$ 30,249
|
|
$ 27,119
|
|
$ 59,403
|
|
$ 54,649
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(4,963)
|
|
(5,160)
|
|
(10,067)
|
|
(10,463)
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|
-
|
|
(25)
|
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
Non-GAAP Research and development
|
$ 25,286
|
|
$ 21,934
|
|
$ 49,336
|
|
$ 44,136
|
GAAP Sales and marketing
|
$ 35,810
|
|
$ 32,146
|
|
$ 68,470
|
|
$ 61,554
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(3,083)
|
|
(3,632)
|
|
(6,283)
|
|
(7,371)
|
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
|
$ 32,727
|
|
$ 28,514
|
|
$ 62,187
|
|
$ 54,183
|
GAAP General and administrative
|
$ 17,719
|
|
$ 14,960
|
|
$ 35,123
|
|
$ 31,868
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(8,020)
|
|
(6,428)
|
|
(16,446)
|
|
(14,397)
|
Non-GAAP General and administrative
|
$ 9,699
|
|
$ 8,532
|
|
$ 18,677
|
|
$ 17,471
|
GAAP Operating expenses
|
$ 83,778
|
|
$ 74,225
|
|
$ 162,996
|
|
$ 148,071
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(16,066)
|
|
(15,220)
|
|
(32,796)
|
|
(32,231)
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|
-
|
|
(25)
|
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
|
$ 67,712
|
|
$ 58,980
|
|
$ 130,200
|
|
$ 115,790
|
GAAP Income from operations
|
$ 51,407
|
|
$ 48,068
|
|
$ 103,162
|
|
$ 92,829
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation
|
18,046
|
|
17,086
|
|
36,866
|
|
36,117
|
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
|
639
|
|
771
|
|
1,279
|
|
1,543
|
Non-GAAP Income from operations
|
$ 70,092
|
|
$ 65,925
|
|
$ 141,307
|
|
$ 130,489
|
GAAP Net income
|
$ 47,290
|
|
$ 43,772
|
|
$ 94,824
|
|
$ 83,503
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation
|
18,046
|
|
17,086
|
|
36,866
|
|
36,117
|
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
|
639
|
|
771
|
|
1,279
|
|
1,543
|
Less: Tax adjustment
|
(4,763)
|
|
(4,717)
|
|
(10,310)
|
|
(9,513)
|
Non-GAAP Net income
|
$ 61,212
|
|
$ 56,912
|
|
$ 122,659
|
|
$ 111,650
|
GAAP Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 1.30
|
|
$ 1.19
|
|
$ 2.61
|
|
$ 2.26
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.29
|
|
$ 1.17
|
|
$ 2.59
|
|
$ 2.22
|
Non-GAAP Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 1.69
|
|
$ 1.54
|
|
$ 3.37
|
|
$ 3.02
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.68
|
|
$ 1.52
|
|
$ 3.35
|
|
$ 2.97
|
Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share:
|
Basic
|
36,253
|
|
36,915
|
|
36,359
|
|
36,935
|
Diluted
|
36,519
|
|
37,464
|
|
36,651
|
|
37,594
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities
|
$ 143,359
|
|
$ 135,329
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal
|
(3,365)
|
|
(3,077)
|
Non-GAAP Free cash flows
|
$ 139,994
|
|
$ 132,252
|
Qualys, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP Revenue
|
$ 164,062
|
|
$ 148,708
|
GAAP Revenue growth compared to same quarter of prior year
|
10 %
|
|
8 %
|
Plus: Current deferred revenue at June 30
|
354,971
|
|
324,334
|
Less: Current deferred revenue at March 31
|
(366,824)
|
|
(332,128)
|
Non-GAAP Calculated current billings
|
$ 152,209
|
|
$ 140,914
|
Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year
|
8 %
|
|
(2 %)
SOURCE Qualys, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment