Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
|Share Class
|Ticker
|Amount Per Share
|Class A Shares
|PGIC
|$0.08000
|Preferred Shares
|$0.06250
To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
