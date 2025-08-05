Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Methode Electronics To Present At The J.P. Morgan Auto Conference


2025-08-05 04:17:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) , a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Tuesday, August 12th at 12:40 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast can be accessed on the company's website, , by selecting the Investors page. The webcast will also be archived on the same Investors page.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
...
708-457-4030


