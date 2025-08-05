Spero Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On Tuesday, August 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday August 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for second quarter 2025 and provide a business update.

To access the call, please dial 1-844-825-9789 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5180 (international) and refer to conference ID 10200686, or click on this link and request a return call with passcode 0605709. The audio webcast can be accessed live on this link and also on the“Investor Relations” page of the Spero Corporate Website at . The archived webcast will also be available on Spero's website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections with high unmet need. For more information, visit

