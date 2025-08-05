Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF, Leads Multi-Stakeholder Summit In Udaipur, India Highlighting Urgent Need For Early Diagnosis, Access To Care, And Stigma Reduction For Type 1 Diabetes

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D International, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, in partnership with Friends of Mewar and UNICEF concluded this week's T1D Summit with a strong consensus on the urgent need to scale up early diagnosis, access to insulin and care, and psychosocial support for those living with T1D.

The summit was hosted by Friends of Mewar's Founder and Breakthrough T1D Global Ambassador Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar. The two-day event gathered government leaders, health experts, community advocates, and international partners to develop a collaborative roadmap for strengthening T1D care across India.

The summit featured updates on the T1D Basic Care Pilot Program, a partnership between Breakthrough T1D and the William J. Clinton Foundation, showcasing early successes in improving insulin and glucose monitoring availability in Indian public health settings.

"Timely access to healthcare and education are vital for managing type 1 diabetes," said Princess Padmaja, who was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 5. "Collaboration is key to breaking down barriers and stigma and ensuring that those with T1D receive the support they need and deserve."

People living with T1D in India were represented by the ImPatient Network, a group of advocates from across the country working with local communities to improve T1D outcomes. ImPatient Network lead, Jyotsana Rangeen said "working with Breakthrough T1D and our ImPatient Network connects stakeholders. The Summit was a great opportunity to showcase programs that are supporting people with T1D in India.

Lynn Starr, Chief Global Advocacy Officer at Breakthrough T1D, highlighted the organization's global mission of accelerating breakthroughs to cure, prevent and better treat T1D and its complications:

"In India, people with T1D face significant barriers to care. Expanding access to insulin, glucose monitoring supplies and education programs is critical. Equally important is psychosocial support to address the daily challenges of living with T1D.

Dr. Thomas Danne, Breakthrough T1D's Chief Medical officer provided an update on T1D research and the importance of clinical education. He stressed that:

"Our commitment is that when cures arrive, they are accessible to everyone, everywhere regardless of geography or income."

Closing the summit, Princess Padmaja called for sustained innovation, investment, and partnership to ensure that no one with T1D in India is left behind.

About Breakthrough T1D

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition. To learn more about our work, please visit .

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

