Security Risk Advisors Introduces SCALR AI - A Platform For Rapid Agentive AI Enablement
"Security teams face increasing pressure to improve efficiency and respond faster to threats," said Mike Pinch, Chief Technology Officer at SRA. "There is a race for companies to embrace and integrate AI into their operations. Those that do will have a competitive advantage over those that do not, simply by eliminating redundant work, saving time, and improving efficiency."
Key features of SCALR AI include:
-
Agent accelerators targeting common challenges such as vulnerability management and SOC reporting
Support for custom tool development through Python scripting, low-code/no-code platforms, and third-party integrations
Comprehensive training to enable teams to ideate and build AI agents tailored to their unique security workflows
SCALR AI is powered by Azure AI Foundry, offering a trusted, future-ready platform that enables organizations to confidently harness the power of AI for sustained innovation and growth.
For more information or to schedule a demo at Black Hat USA 2025, users can visit
About Security Risk Advisors:
Security Risk Advisors offers Purple and Red Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, OT Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia. Users can learn more at .
Contact
Marketing Manager
Douglas Webster
Security Risk Advisors
[email protected]
Image -
Logo -
SOURCE Security Risk Advisors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment