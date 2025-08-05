Security Risk Advisors Introduces SCALR AI - A Platform For Rapid Agentive AI Enablement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SCALR AI addresses the growing need for cybersecurity teams to adopt AI solutions that are both flexible and secure. Unlike typical AI SaaS offerings, SCALR AI empowers organizations to host and manage the AI models they prefer, including hundreds of large language models (LLMs) from providers like Azure, Google, and Ollama. This approach reduces concerns related to data leakage and vendor lock-in. While SCALR AI was developed for SRA's security needs, the tool is versatile and can be adopted by other business units across an organization, such as Human Resources, Customer Service, IT, Accounting, Legal & Compliance, and more.

"Security teams face increasing pressure to improve efficiency and respond faster to threats," said Mike Pinch, Chief Technology Officer at SRA. "There is a race for companies to embrace and integrate AI into their operations. Those that do will have a competitive advantage over those that do not, simply by eliminating redundant work, saving time, and improving efficiency."

Key features of SCALR AI include:



Agent accelerators targeting common challenges such as vulnerability management and SOC reporting

Support for custom tool development through Python scripting, low-code/no-code platforms, and third-party integrations Comprehensive training to enable teams to ideate and build AI agents tailored to their unique security workflows

SCALR AI is powered by Azure AI Foundry, offering a trusted, future-ready platform that enables organizations to confidently harness the power of AI for sustained innovation and growth.

