[Latest] Global Biochar Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 1,727.8 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 13.84%: Zion Market Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

The global biochar market size is projected to reach USD 1,727.8 million by 2032 from its value of USD 862.37 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period (2024- 2032), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research.

Biochar Market Overview: The global biochar market is dedicated to producing, processing, and distributing carbon-rich material created through biomass pyrolysis in a low-oxygen environment. This stable form of carbon provides soil amendment benefits, including increased fertility, water retention, and carbon sequestration for agricultural, environmental, and industrial applications. Biochar serves multiple sectors, offering solutions for sustainable agriculture, waste management, and climate change mitigation. Advanced production technologies now enable consistent quality and specialized formulations for specific applications. The increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices and carbon-negative technologies drives market growth.

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 862.37 Million Market Forecast in 2032 USD 1,727.8 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 13.84% Base Year 2023 Forecast Years 2024- 2032 Key Companies Covered Corigin Solutions, Genesis Industries, LLC, Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation, CharGrow USA LLC, Phoenix Energy Group, Black Owl Biochar, Airex Énergie Inc., Ambient Energy LLC, ETIA Group, Avello Bioenergy, Pyrocal Pty Ltd, American BioChar Company, Terra Humana Ltd, Bioforcetech Corporation, ECOERA Millennium Biochar and Carbon Emission Removal Service, EkoBalans Fenix, Carbo Culture, Biochar Now, LLC., GreenBack Pte Ltd, and others. Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Based on technology, the pyrolysis is projected to swipe the largest market share.

On the basis of application, the agriculture segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market. On the basis of region, North America will likely overtake the global market.

Biochar Market: Growth Drivers

The global biochar market is expected to grow substantially in the future, owing to the growing biochar demand for its health benefits and increased biochar usage in electricity generation, pharmaceutical, and forestry applications in most regions globally. The increased demand for organic food is also anticipated to be a prime driver for the global biochar market over the forecast time period. Positive government policies, cheaper raw materials, and rising environmental awareness for waste management are further likely to play a major role in driving the global biochar market. Enhancement of soil richness and plant quality provided by biochar usage is also supporting the global biochar market.

However, technological barriers and high investments in remote areas may hinder the biochar market in the upcoming years. Nonetheless, product innovation and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region will probably open new growth avenues for the major players in the years to come.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=613a57c8-2147-4117-b152-a0fc2d88ed25&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="400" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/613a57c8-2147-4117-b152-a0fc2d88ed25/biochar-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="biochar-market.png" width="750" />

Browse the full“ Biochar Market Analysis By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Microwave Pyrolysis, Batch Pyrolysis Kiln, Cookstove and Others), By Application (Agriculture [farming, livestock, others], Gardening, Electricity Generation and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032 ” Report at

Biochar Market: Segmentation

The global biochar market is fragmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the global biochar market includes pyrolysis, gasification, and others. Out of these, the most effective production process is pyrolysis. It is projected to grow faster in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to the high product yield of high carbon content and process stability.

The application segment of the global biochar market includes electricity generation, agriculture, and forestry. The agriculture segment led the global biochar market in 2023, due to the rising demand for biochar in the agriculture industry.

Regional Analysis:

In 2023, North America was estimated to be the biggest biochar market due to the rising demand for biochar in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The region benefits from extensive research and development efforts, particularly in the United States, where universities and private companies are advancing biochar production technologies. Increasing adoption of biochar in large-scale farming, especially for soil health improvement and carbon credit incentives, further accelerates market growth.

The Asia Pacific biochar market is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the future, owing to the increasing biochar demand from food, pharmaceutical, and clinical sectors, especially in India and China. North America was followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific in 2023.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global biochar market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global biochar market include;



Recent Industry Developments:



In 2024, Cool Planet introduced a proprietary biochar formulation engineered explicitly for water filtration applications, expanding market potential beyond traditional agricultural uses. In 2024, Aries Clean Technologies commissioned a commercial-scale gasification plant converting municipal solid waste to biochar, addressing dual challenges of waste management and carbon sequestration.

The global biochar market is segmented as follows:

By Technology



Pyrolysis

Gasification

Microwave Pyrolysis

Batch Pyrolysis Kiln Cookstove and Others

By Application



Agriculture



Farming



Livestock

Others

Gardening

Electricity Generation Others

By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

