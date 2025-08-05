LINE INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Lineage, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LINE) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lineage securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/LINE .

Case Details

On June 26, 2024, Lineage filed a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-11 with the SEC which, after amendments, was declared effective on July 24, 2024 (the "Registration Statement"). On July 26, 2024, Lineage filed a prospectus for the IPO on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which was incorporated into and formed part of the Registration Statement.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained material misrepresentations about Lineage's business, historical financial results, and the industry trends purportedly facing the Company at the time of the IPO. Specifically, the Registration Statement stated that the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had "accelerated trends that had a marked short-term impact on cold storage demand and have the potential to be growth engines for the industry in coming years" after the IPO. In truth, Lineage was in the midst of a sustained downturn, as the Company's customers not only destocked excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shifted to the maintenance of leaner inventories on a go-forward basis and as more cold-storage supply came on line, with Lineage suffering particularly negative effects in terms of occupancy rates and pricing power due to its recent imposition of unsustainable price increases amongst its customer base.

Since the IPO approximately one year ago, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share – approximately half the IPO price.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: . or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Lineage you have until September 30, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...