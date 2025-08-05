MENAFN - PR Newswire) AgVault's novel precision fermentation system is designed to be co-located and integrated with an ethanol facility. Composed of three major parts: carbohydrate feedstock preparation, precision fermentation, and downstream product processing, AgVault's precision fermentation process is innovative due to its high efficiency and kinetics of production, which improves operations, lowers costs, and generates superior returns on invested capital. "AgVault's co-located facility with 16,000 tons of annual production capacity generates a 35% ROI with its superior yeast product sold at 90% of conventional yeast prices" according to AgVault co-founder and President Kevin Dretzka.

AgVault develops ethanol's next path to value creation beyond fuel with next generation fermentation technology.

Precision fermentation is a process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria are used to produce microbial proteins. AgVault's method differs from traditional methods of protein production, providing a more efficient and sustainable approach. "Precision fermentation is revolutionizing protein production with sustainable and efficient alternatives to traditional protein production" explains Russ Zeeck, co-founder and COO. "Global market adoption of precision fermentation is influenced by consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products. Untapped markets offer significant opportunities for the continued expansion of precision fermentation products such as food, nutraceuticals, enzymes, fertilizers, soil microbiome."

With its patented precision fermentation system, AgVault technology enables ethanol facilities to produce alternative products with improved value creation starting with feed and evolving to food and biotech alternative products such as cosmetics, plastics, and textiles.

The entry level micro-organism for AgVault precision fermentation is one the ethanol industry is quite familiar with – yeast. AgVault technology provides ease of operations integration, improving ethanol fermentation while producing a superior, reliable, and low-cost product for feed and food downstream markets, including:



Improved protein content (>50% microbial protein with improved digestibility) when included in a feed ration

All yeast protein; not "by-product" yeast from the ethanol process ,often with mixed specifications and non-yeast additives

Improved amino acid bioavailability for up-take when used in feed diets

Increased essential amino acids

Improved digestibility

Improved and increased complex carbohydrate and Beta-glucan content Reduced GHG emissions in dairy cows

AgVault's fermentation technology solution offers ethanol producers a solution to diversify revenue, improve margins, and increase enterprise value by participating in the rapidly growing precision fermentation industry without reliance on government incentives or subsidies.

About AgVault LLC

AgVault LLC is pioneering the future of microbial protein and bioproduct manufacturing through cutting-edge precision fermentation technology. Focused on disrupting the conventional yeast market, AgVault produces next-generation yeast that significantly outperforms industry standards-while lowering production costs and environmental impact.

With roots in the animal feed sector, AgVault's high-efficiency yeast not only improves sustainability but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions like CO2 and methane in dairy operations. The company's flexible fermentation platform is positioned to expand into food-grade protein and other sustainable bioproducts, supporting a future where scalable, low-footprint solutions become the industry norm.

Founded by seasoned leaders in bioindustrial innovation and ethanol production, AgVault combines deep technical expertise with a mission-driven approach. It's process engineering team brings decades of experience in fermentation system design, scale-up to 90,000L capacity, and protein separation and drying.

AgVault's mission is to deliver superior, reliable, and adaptable fermentation technology to produce microbial proteins and innovative bioproducts with the lowest capital and input costs-enabling a more sustainable, cost-effective bioeconomy. For more information visit

