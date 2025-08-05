Agvault Develops Ethanol's Next Path To Value Creation Beyond Fuel
AgVault develops ethanol's next path to value creation beyond fuel with next generation fermentation technology.Post thi
Precision fermentation is a process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria are used to produce microbial proteins. AgVault's method differs from traditional methods of protein production, providing a more efficient and sustainable approach. "Precision fermentation is revolutionizing protein production with sustainable and efficient alternatives to traditional protein production" explains Russ Zeeck, co-founder and COO. "Global market adoption of precision fermentation is influenced by consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products. Untapped markets offer significant opportunities for the continued expansion of precision fermentation products such as food, nutraceuticals, enzymes, fertilizers, soil microbiome."
With its patented precision fermentation system, AgVault technology enables ethanol facilities to produce alternative products with improved value creation starting with feed and evolving to food and biotech alternative products such as cosmetics, plastics, and textiles.
The entry level micro-organism for AgVault precision fermentation is one the ethanol industry is quite familiar with – yeast. AgVault technology provides ease of operations integration, improving ethanol fermentation while producing a superior, reliable, and low-cost product for feed and food downstream markets, including:
-
Improved protein content (>50% microbial protein with improved digestibility) when included in a feed ration
All yeast protein; not "by-product" yeast from the ethanol process ,often with mixed specifications and non-yeast additives
Improved amino acid bioavailability for up-take when used in feed diets
Increased essential amino acids
Improved digestibility
Improved and increased complex carbohydrate and Beta-glucan content
Reduced GHG emissions in dairy cows
AgVault's fermentation technology solution offers ethanol producers a solution to diversify revenue, improve margins, and increase enterprise value by participating in the rapidly growing precision fermentation industry without reliance on government incentives or subsidies.
About AgVault LLC
AgVault LLC is pioneering the future of microbial protein and bioproduct manufacturing through cutting-edge precision fermentation technology. Focused on disrupting the conventional yeast market, AgVault produces next-generation yeast that significantly outperforms industry standards-while lowering production costs and environmental impact.
With roots in the animal feed sector, AgVault's high-efficiency yeast not only improves sustainability but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions like CO2 and methane in dairy operations. The company's flexible fermentation platform is positioned to expand into food-grade protein and other sustainable bioproducts, supporting a future where scalable, low-footprint solutions become the industry norm.
Founded by seasoned leaders in bioindustrial innovation and ethanol production, AgVault combines deep technical expertise with a mission-driven approach. It's process engineering team brings decades of experience in fermentation system design, scale-up to 90,000L capacity, and protein separation and drying.
AgVault's mission is to deliver superior, reliable, and adaptable fermentation technology to produce microbial proteins and innovative bioproducts with the lowest capital and input costs-enabling a more sustainable, cost-effective bioeconomy. For more information visit
Media Contact: Russ Zeeck
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE AgVault
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment