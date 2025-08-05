Replica Cyber Unveils Evolved Platform To Secure Innovation And Accelerate Strategic Growth For Enterprises And Government

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Replica Cyber, a leader in Zero-Trust Isolated Environments, today announced a major evolution of its flagship Replica platform that transforms how organizations accelerate high-stakes business operations. Building off its patented zero-trust environments which anonymize the attack surface, Replica now delivers instant, isolated workspaces for critical activities beyond security- from AI experimentation, isolated data sharing, full lifecycle M&A, secure engineering and development, threat operations and more-with unprecedented speed and protection. New features include mobile phone access, integrated business tools, and secure external collaboration capabilities. Unveiled during Black Hat USA 2025 , the evolved platform addresses the core challenge facing modern enterprises: accelerating innovation and strategic operations without increasing security risk.

"Advantage in business or government is always a balance between risk and innovation," said Kristopher Schroeder, CEO of Replica Cyber. "In working with our customers, we found that while Replica solves tough security challenges, it also unlocks broader business value. Whether integrating newly acquired tech, experimenting with next-gen AI, or disrupting emerging threats, the platform lets teams operate with confidence-without exposing networks, data, or intent. Once deployed, customers can pursue opportunities that were previously too risky."

In this release, Replica introduces revolutionary secure file sharing through protected environments. These virtual environments enable collaboration with any external party-even non-Replica users, while allowing the owner to maintain control of their data. This breakthrough eliminates risky email exchanges and document sharing, opening secure collaboration possibilities that were previously impossible.

Built to solve critical cyber issues in national security, Replica is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and government agencies alike. The platform delivers transformative capabilities across three critical impact areas:



Innovation & Development : Create secure development environments with protected access to corporate source code, enable risk-free experimentation with emerging technologies including AI, test third-party applications without network exposure, and maintain clear intellectual property boundaries throughout the development lifecycle

Strategic Operations : Conduct M&A due diligence without revealing intent, evaluate acquisition targets and vendors anonymously, assess competitive intelligence across global markets, and isolate technology for testing and post-acquisition integration Security & Investigation : Access dark web and criminal platforms anonymously, analyze malware with multi-snapshot capabilities, conduct OSINT investigations with unattributable digital personas, investigate fraud with detailed evidence trails, and engage with threat actors through isolated channels

Partnerships to Increase Value for our Customers

Replica also launched the Replica partner program, a growing ecosystem that delivers best-in-class tools directly into secure environments. The program brings trusted solutions for secure development, threat intelligence, fraud detection, investigations, and more into isolated workspaces. At launch, Replica has partnered with ShadowDragon, Analyst1, SentinelOne, and Intel 471 along with dozens of other tools previously deployed or available in Replica. The open architecture has always been designed to support future integrations as organizational missions evolve, and the Replica team will continue to pursue new partnerships that increase the value of the platform to our customers.

"Working inside the Replica platform gives our users protection when navigating sensitive and high-risk digital territory, allowing them to safely collect intelligence and conduct investigations while maintaining operational security and evidence integrity," said Paul DiBello, SVP of Partnerships at ShadowDragon.

The Replica platform scales from small teams to enterprise-wide deployments and is available immediately as SaaS-delivered or private cloud, with flexible deployment options (including on-prem) to meet diverse organizational requirements.

The Replica team will be offering live demos and 1:1 meetings during Black Hat USA, August 2-7 in Las Vegas. For a custom demo, visit or learn about partnership opportunities at: .

About Replica Cyber

Replica Cyber delivers Zero-Trust Isolated Environments to global financial institutions, government agencies, and Fortune 100 companies. Founded by experts in cyber counterintelligence and mission-critical operations, the company holds 20 issued patents, delivering an anonymous attack surface for any work within the platform. As North America's first B Corp-certified cybersecurity platform provider, Replica enables organizations to operate without detection, with full control and without compromise across the high-stakes digital missions that matter most.

About ShadowDragon

ShadowDragon provides comprehensive, cyber investigative resources and training for use by private companies, intelligence gathering professionals, law enforcement, and government. The U.S.-based company delivers open-source intelligence (OSINT) from over 500 networks including social media platforms, chat rooms, forums, historical datasets, and the dark web. The company monitors malware history, data breach dumps, and other areas for active cyber threats. These data collection and analytic tools help defend against malicious acts in the digital and physical world. For more information, visit the ShadowDragon Trust Center for details about the company's approach to "OSINT for good."

About Analyst1

Analyst1 is a premier cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in advanced threat intelligence. Founded by industry experts, the company's cutting-edge Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) leverages AI and machine learning to transform raw data into actionable insights. Trusted by government and commercial clients, Analyst1 empowers security teams to detect, assess, and respond to cyber threats efficiently. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Analyst1 continues to innovate, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks. For more information, visit analyst1 .

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Security Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments- trust SentinelOne to Secure TomorrowTM. Learn more at .

About Intel 471

Intel 471 equips enterprises and government agencies with intelligence-driven security offerings powered by real-time insights into cyber adversaries, threat patterns, and potential attacks relevant to their operations. By integrating human-sourced intelligence with advanced automation and curation, the company's platform enhances security measures and enables teams to bolster their security posture by prioritizing controls and detections based on real-time cyber threats. Organizations are empowered to neutralize and mitigate digital risks across dozens of use cases across our solution portfolios: Cyber Threat Exposure, Cyber Threat Intelligence, and Cyber Threat Hunting. Learn more at .

SOURCE Replica Cyber

