Lights, Camera, Silence: Ecosilent Cleans Up Syracuse Film Set

EcoSilent Teams with American High Studios to Set Industry Standard for Clean, Quiet Production in Liverpool, N.Y.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As film productions increasingly grapple with the environmental and community impact of traditional fuel-powered generators, forward-thinking companies are reimagining their footprint. Nowhere is this more evident than at American High Studios in Liverpool, N.Y.-a studio already celebrated by The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter for its creativity, innovation, and local impact.

Award-Winning Innovation Meets Local Leadership

Since transforming the former Zogg Middle School into a powerhouse of creativity, American High has rocketed to national fame-not just for its string of 21 hit comedies (every single one distributed), but as a sustainability leader reshaping what a film studio can be. The studio's films have premiered at SXSW and Sundance and racked up honors like Rotten Tomatoes' "Best Comedy" status. Online, American High is a digital juggernaut: its media channels have amassed billions of views, won a Webby, and built a global fandom that tunes in to Liverpool, NY, for the next big laugh.

Responding to Community and Raising the Bar

When filming began in June, local residents voiced concerns about fumes and noise from conventional diesel generators. Village officials swiftly demanded a solution to restore neighborhood peace, threatening fines to ensure prompt action.

American High responded decisively by partnering with EcoSilent, deploying hybrid battery-powered generators that cut both emissions and noise by 68% compared to standard systems. In a matter of days, the offensive blue exhaust and relentless engine hums disappeared-restoring community tranquility and offering a new template for eco-friendly filmmaking.

"Our mission has always been to tell stories that matter-and that includes how we operate behind the scenes," said an American High spokesperson. "Teaming up with EcoSilent allowed us to meet and exceed our sustainability commitments for Liverpool. We're proud to set a new standard for the industry, not only delivering award-winning content, but also ensuring our neighbors benefit from our presence."

"The 1,200- to 1,400-amp hybrid system from EcoSilent is a game changer for film sets everywhere," said Daniele Strain, CEO of EcoSilent. "We commend American High Studios for choosing sustainable, community-first solutions and for boldly raising the bar for our industry."

Direct Economic and Educational Impact

This moment speaks to a broader story: American High has created dozens of full-time jobs, injected over $13 million into the regional economy, and launched the careers of hundreds of local students-from Syracuse University, OCC, and Le Moyne College-right where they live. Their leadership, both on screen and off, has earned praise from festival organizers and the Liverpool community alike, who now see the studio as a vital anchor for creative and economic growth.

A New Standard for Hollywood and Hometowns

American High's embrace of EcoSilent's technology is just the latest example of their commitment-not simply to compliance, but to leadership. As industry standards evolve and climate challenges intensify, American High stands out as a beacon of what's possible: cleaner, quieter, and community-minded filmmaking that puts both people and planet first.

For more information about EcoSilent and its services, visit

About EcoSilent

EcoSilent helps the entertainment industry transition to clean, silent energy. The company's flagship 1,000-Amp, MX-250KW Hybrid Power System (HPS) delivers pure sine-wave AC output and scalable, ultra-silent operation, meeting and exceeding the Producer's Guild of America's sustainability directives.

"We aspire to create not just films, but a positive legacy for the communities we call home." – The American High Team

Media Contact: Nicole Schwartz

718.309.7763/ [email protected]

SOURCE Gerstman PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED