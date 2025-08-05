Fullcast Presents GTM Live, A Premier Event For Go-To-Market Leaders
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast, the leader in Go-to-Market (GTM) planning and execution, is pleased to announce GTM Live, a live event sponsored by Fullcast, taking place on Thursday, August 28. This event features a stellar lineup of top executives and industry leaders sharing insights on how to build and execute a winning GTM strategy.
GTM Live will feature keynotes and panels from a distinguished list of speakers, including the following:
Ryan Westwood, CEO, Co-Founder, Fullcast
Bala Balabaskaran, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Fullcast
Matt Volm, CEO and Founder, RevOps Co-op
Tiffany Vail, COO, Silicon Slopes
Jon Bradshaw, President, Codebase, President & Board Member, AI Utah
Bryan Brown, Founder and President, GTM Partners
Clint Betts, CEO and President, Co-Founder, Silicon Slopes, and CEO, CEO
Catherine Bennett, Executive Editor, Utah Business
Jeremy Baras, Sr. Managing Director, Hunt Club
Guy Rubin, Founder and CEO, Ebsta
Joe Grover, CMO and Managing Partner, Amplēo
GTM Live at Silicon Slopes is the must-attend event for revenue leaders ready to scale smarter. This hands-on experience blends practical workshops with leadership insights from seasoned operators, offering proven methods to build and optimize Go-to-Market models that actually work.
"From intimate roundtables and personal strategy reviews, attendees will get tailored guidance to strengthen and scale their GTM plans," said Dr. Amy Osmond Cook, Co-Founder and CMO of Fullcast. "You'll also gain expert talent insights from Hunt Club and receive a free data hygiene report plus 5,000 enriched records from LeadIQ. Attendees will leave inspired and equipped with a proven roadmap for success."
Whether you're refining territory design, aligning cross-functional teams, or applying AI to sales strategy, GTM Live delivers real-world solutions you can put to work immediately. For more information and to register for GTM Live, please visit fullcast/events/annual-planning-workshop-2025/ .
About Fullcast
Fullcast is a Go-to-Market planning and execution platform that helps businesses align their sales, marketing and customer success teams to accelerate revenue growth. With Fullcast, companies can design, manage and track their GTM strategies in a single, unified platform.
