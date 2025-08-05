Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fullcast Presents GTM Live, A Premier Event For Go-To-Market Leaders


2025-08-05 03:17:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast, the leader in Go-to-Market (GTM) planning and execution, is pleased to announce GTM Live, a live event sponsored by Fullcast, taking place on Thursday, August 28. This event features a stellar lineup of top executives and industry leaders sharing insights on how to build and execute a winning GTM strategy.

GTM Live will feature keynotes and panels from a distinguished list of speakers, including the following:

  • Ryan Westwood, CEO, Co-Founder, Fullcast
  • Bala Balabaskaran, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Fullcast
  • Matt Volm, CEO and Founder, RevOps Co-op
  • Tiffany Vail, COO, Silicon Slopes
  • Jon Bradshaw, President, Codebase, President & Board Member, AI Utah
  • Bryan Brown, Founder and President, GTM Partners
  • Clint Betts, CEO and President, Co-Founder, Silicon Slopes, and CEO, CEO
  • Catherine Bennett, Executive Editor, Utah Business
  • Jeremy Baras, Sr. Managing Director, Hunt Club
  • Guy Rubin, Founder and CEO, Ebsta
  • Joe Grover, CMO and Managing Partner, Amplēo

GTM Live at Silicon Slopes is the must-attend event for revenue leaders ready to scale smarter. This hands-on experience blends practical workshops with leadership insights from seasoned operators, offering proven methods to build and optimize Go-to-Market models that actually work.

"From intimate roundtables and personal strategy reviews, attendees will get tailored guidance to strengthen and scale their GTM plans," said Dr. Amy Osmond Cook, Co-Founder and CMO of Fullcast. "You'll also gain expert talent insights from Hunt Club and receive a free data hygiene report plus 5,000 enriched records from LeadIQ. Attendees will leave inspired and equipped with a proven roadmap for success."

Whether you're refining territory design, aligning cross-functional teams, or applying AI to sales strategy, GTM Live delivers real-world solutions you can put to work immediately. For more information and to register for GTM Live, please visit fullcast/events/annual-planning-workshop-2025/ .

About Fullcast

Fullcast is a Go-to-Market planning and execution platform that helps businesses align their sales, marketing and customer success teams to accelerate revenue growth. With Fullcast, companies can design, manage and track their GTM strategies in a single, unified platform.

SOURCE Fullcast

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

