Oklo Stock Jumps To Record High On Reported Trump-Backed Push For Nuclear Reactor On The Moon
Shares of Oklo (OKLO) hit a new record on Tuesday, reaching a high of $85.20, after a report that the U.S. is planning to set up a nuclear reactor on the moon.
Oklo's stock was up more than 7% at the time of writing, having pared some gains to trade at $81.70.
The jump comes after Politico reported late Monday that Transportation Secretary and interim NASA head Sean Duffy plans to unveil expedited plans for a nuclear reactor on the moon by the end of the week. According to documents reviewed by Politico, the White House is ordering the agency to solicit industry proposals for a 100-kilowatt (KW) nuclear reactor to launch by 2030.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Trump Warns EU Of 35% Tariff, Confirms India Hike Within 24 Hours
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment