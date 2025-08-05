Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oklo Stock Jumps To Record High On Reported Trump-Backed Push For Nuclear Reactor On The Moon


2025-08-05 03:17:15
Shares of Oklo (OKLO) hit a new record on Tuesday, reaching a high of $85.20, after a report that the U.S. is planning to set up a nuclear reactor on the moon. 

Oklo's stock was up more than 7% at the time of writing, having pared some gains to trade at $81.70.

The jump comes after Politico reported late Monday that Transportation Secretary and interim NASA head Sean Duffy plans to unveil expedited plans for a nuclear reactor on the moon by the end of the week. According to documents reviewed by Politico, the White House is ordering the agency to solicit industry proposals for a 100-kilowatt (KW) nuclear reactor to launch by 2030.

