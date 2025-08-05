Dibs AI Enhances Braces & Invisalign Treatments At Exeter Smiles In Allentown
ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exeter Smiles in Allentown is harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology by incorporating Dibs AI into its orthodontic treatments. This advanced system allows for enhanced precision in placing brackets for traditional braces and designing Invisalign aligners, offering patients a more efficient and comfortable experience.
“At Exeter Smiles, we're always looking for ways to improve patient outcomes and treatment experiences,” said Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles.“Dibs AI gives our team powerful tools to achieve more accurate bracket placement and streamlined Invisalign planning, which means better, faster results for our patients.”
Whether a patient chooses traditional braces or Invisalign, Exeter Smiles ensures state-of-the-art care without sacrificing affordability. Traditional braces are available for only $3,995, a price that includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Lehigh Valley braces patients benefit from transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
In addition to braces, Invisalign is also available for those seeking a more discreet orthodontic solution. The combination of Invisalign's flexibility and the precision of Dibs AI technology allows for a customized treatment plan that fits each patient's unique needs and lifestyle.
To learn more about Dibs AI and schedule a free consultation, patients are encouraged to visit request-appointment/ .
About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at .
Dr. Joel Silman
Exeter Smiles
+1 610-401-0559
email us here
