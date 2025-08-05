Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says He Had A 'Productive' Call With Zelenskyy As Peace Deadline For Putin Draws Close: Report

2025-08-05 03:17:14
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reportedly said he had a“productive” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This comes as President Trump's deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a peace deal with Ukraine draws close. During the call, Zelenskyy raised concerns about the increasing intensity of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report.

