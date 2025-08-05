Trump Says He Had A 'Productive' Call With Zelenskyy As Peace Deadline For Putin Draws Close: Report
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reportedly said he had a“productive” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This comes as President Trump's deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a peace deal with Ukraine draws close. During the call, Zelenskyy raised concerns about the increasing intensity of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report.
