Bar Council Says CMS-Induslaw Merger Violates Norms, Issues Show-Cause Notice

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bar Council of India (BCI) has flagged“unauthorized, unregistered, and impermissible collaborations” between Indian and foreign law firms without following specific registration processes mandated by the country's top legal practice and education regulator.

The recent pact between global law firm CMS and one of India's full-service law firms Induslaw has come under BCI's lens, and the regulator has issued show-cause notice to the merged entity.

“The BCI has noted with grave concern that certain foreign law firms, in association with Indian law firms, are holding themselves out as unified or integrated global legal service platforms... The Council affirms that such structures, if implemented and operationalized without prior registration under the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2023... are impermissible,” said BCI in a statement on Monday.

The council raised its concerns that these pacts are often structured through“Swiss Vereins, strategic alliances, exclusive referral models, or joint branding initiatives, which are then publicly promoted under combined identities, thereby portraying to clients and the public at large a de facto integrated legal practice across jurisdictions, including within India.”

Swiss Vereins is a kind of a legal partnership model that allows two companies to work under one brand name, but maintain separate financial and legal identity.

CMS Induslaw was one such alliance, formed about three months ago, that was mentioned by the BCI in its statement. The deal was aimed at boosting Induslaw's international reach while giving CMS a foothold in a market that bars foreign legal players from practicing Indian law or engaging in litigation in local courts. The joint entity–CMS Induslaw–boasted of 6,800 lawyers in 45 countries, including 1,400 partners in the global firm.

Advocate Siddharth Chandrashekhar, counsel at the Bombay High Court, said:“While the Bar Council of India is right in seeking to discourage backdoor entry practices that are clearly contrary to its regulations, such measures may also inadvertently hamper genuine cross-border collaborations.”

Incidentally, just days before the merger was announced, BCI notified amended rules allowing foreign lawyers and law firms to practice foreign law in India on a limited basis. The rules make it clear that foreign lawyers will be restricted to non-litigious matters, involving foreign law, international law, and arbitration-particularly in the context of cross-border transactions and international disputes.

To ensure oversight and limit undue competition, the BCI has implemented rigorous registration and renewal requirements for foreign entities. These include documentation related to legal qualifications, no-objection certificates, and formal declarations of regulatory compliance.

The council is not satisfied with the merger details and pointed out that CMS Induslaw and Dentons Link Legal, upon scrutiny, appear to have engaged in conduct "violative of the applicable Indian legal and regulatory framework”. Global law firm Dentons had announced its combination with India's Link Legal in 2022.

BCI has issued separate“show cause notices to the concerned entities and individuals involved in the aforementioned arrangements” and highlighted that failure to provide with details of arrangements, etc. will attract penalties.

This scrutiny comes at a time when the local legal industry is divided on how the BCI's new rules regarding foreign law firms will impact their practices. The council's framework had introduced a reciprocity model, allowing Indian lawyers and firms to register as foreign law practitioners abroad, thus expanding their global footprint without giving up the right to practice Indian law at home.