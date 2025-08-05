MAKYAJ Herbal Beauty Products Opens First Store In Kashmir
Store was inaugurated by the DDC Chairman Aftab Malik in presence of CEO Shamim Malik, Co Founder iqbal Mirza and authorized distributor for Jammu and Kashmir Mir Feroz Ahmad, besides them a large number of people and other dignitaries were present
After inauguration chief guest took the review of the stock and praised CEO Shamim Malik and her other team members for this kind of venture in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir
On this occasion CEO MAKYAJ Shamim Ahmad said that products manufactured by them have made their mark in every corner of the world and this is the reason they took the way of Jammu Kashmir so that costumers get benefit from them
She said that this is not the first time but earlier they had been in Srinagar where they interacted with the good number of people and get the feedback, after reviewing the same and on the demand of customers they decided to open a store in Kashmir so that people will take benefit from thisRead Also Dreams, Debt, Distress: Is Lifestyle Pressure Growing in Kashmir? Oxford Found Stress Blocks Change. Kashmir Proves It.
AD for JK Mir Feroz, while expressing gratitude to the CEO Shamim Ahmad said that company has built trust on him and it will be our top priority to hold the responsibility and take the products to every corner of JK so that bossiness will go high and high.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment