MAKYAJ Herbal Beauty Products Opens First Store In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Making every effort to satisfy the customers and to reach out them on their doorsteps MAKYAJ Herbal Beauty products open its first store in the heart of the Srinagar city on Sunday

Store was inaugurated by the DDC Chairman Aftab Malik in presence of CEO Shamim Malik, Co Founder iqbal Mirza and authorized distributor for Jammu and Kashmir Mir Feroz Ahmad, besides them a large number of people and other dignitaries were present

After inauguration chief guest took the review of the stock and praised CEO Shamim Malik and her other team members for this kind of venture in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

On this occasion CEO MAKYAJ Shamim Ahmad said that products manufactured by them have made their mark in every corner of the world and this is the reason they took the way of Jammu Kashmir so that costumers get benefit from them

She said that this is not the first time but earlier they had been in Srinagar where they interacted with the good number of people and get the feedback, after reviewing the same and on the demand of customers they decided to open a store in Kashmir so that people will take benefit from this

AD for JK Mir Feroz, while expressing gratitude to the CEO Shamim Ahmad said that company has built trust on him and it will be our top priority to hold the responsibility and take the products to every corner of JK so that bossiness will go high and high.