Toronto Stock Exchange, Turnium Technology Group Inc., The View From The C-Suite


2025-08-05 03:11:42
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer, Turnium Technology Group Inc. (Company) (TSXV: TTGI), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.


The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI)

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology- as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

