Zelensky Holds Telephone Conversation With Trump

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram.

"A productive conversation with President Trump, with the key focus of course being ending the war. We are grateful to President Donald J. Trump for all efforts toward a just and lasting peace. It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war, had Russia not been prolonging it," the head of state said.

The President reported:“Today, we coordinated our positions – Ukraine and the United States. We exchanged assessments of the situation: The Russians have intensified the brutality of their attacks. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities”.

The leaders discussed sanctions against Russia.

“Their economy continues to decline, and that's exactly why Moscow is so sensitive to this prospect and President Trump's resolve. This can change a lot,” Zelensky emphasized.

The presidents also discussed joint European decisions that could help protect Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that“We discussed joint European decisions that can help our defense. We already have commitments from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark – over one billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This cooperation with NATO countries will continue”.

The parties also discussed bilateral defense cooperation between Ukraine and the US.

“The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. One of the strongest agreements this could be. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of life. Thank you, President Trump!” Zelensky emphasized.

According to Ukrinform, NATO allies Denmark, Norway, and Sweden announced the allocation of $500 million for a military aid package for Ukraine .

Photo: Office of the President