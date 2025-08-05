Rallies Across KP Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day With Strong Solidarity Messages

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Like the rest of the country, Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with solemnity and solidarity.

In Peshawar, a special walk was organized from the Governor's House to the Chief Minister's House, led by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Advisor on Information Barrister Dr. Saif. The walk saw active participation from Hurriyat leaders, district officials, students, and social activists.

Participants strongly condemned Indian atrocities and the ongoing lockdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir, raising slogans against the Modi government and expressing unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that India violated the rights of the Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019, but Pakistan will continue to support their right to self-determination. He called upon the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of Indian aggression.

Similar rallies and events were held in other districts, including Karak, Khyber, and Lakki Marwat.

In Lakki Marwat, the District Boy Scouts Association organized a protest rally joined by students, teachers, and citizens. The rally began at Government Shaheed Ghassan Khan Centennial High School and concluded at Kargil Chowk.

Addressing the rally, speakers said India had exposed itself on the global stage by revoking Kashmir's special status and urged the United Nations to play its role in ensuring Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination.

Earlier, during a ceremony held at the school, students and scouts delivered speeches in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, affirming that Kashmir is Pakistan's lifeline and every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris.