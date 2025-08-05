FM, Czech Counterpart Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday received a phone call from his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsk?, during which the duo discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.During the conversation, the two ministers went over ways to enhance Jordanian-Czech cooperation in various fields, both bilaterally and within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union.Safadi and Lipavsk? also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the strip.Safadi stressed the need for concerted efforts to open all border crossings to allow the "immediate and sufficient" delivery of humanitarian aid into the strip to confront the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.The duo tackled efforts to reach an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza, mainly endeavors made by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a prisoner exchange agreement, affirming their support for these efforts.Safadi said establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, is the "only way" to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees the region's security and stability.In this context, Safadi expressed appreciation for the Czech Republic's support for the two-state solution.The two ministers agreed to maintain joint cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest.Additionally, Safadi met on Tuesday with a delegation of candidates for membership in the British Parliament from the Conservative and Labour parties.According to a ministry statement, talks discussed ways to strengthen Jordanian-British friendship and the region's situation.