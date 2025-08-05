Jae Rae, Spiritual Healer To The Stars, Launches Exclusive 'Head Healers Masterclass' This Fall

MENAFN - GetNews) The 6-week virtual course offers rare access to Jae Rae's healing methods, with limited seats available starting September 21.

New York, NY - Aug 5, 2025 - Jae Rae Lamas, a gifted spiritual healer and intuitive whose clientele includes global icons such as Jennifer Lopez , Adriana Lima , and Maria Menounos , is proud to announce the launch of her brand-new online course, the Head Healers Masterclass . This exclusive six-week online program is designed to help spiritual practitioners, empaths, and energy workers realign with their purpose and deepen their healing practice - from the inside out.

“For the first time ever, I'll be sharing the methods I use to examine the hearts, minds, and souls of my clients, and how I help guide them back to wholeness,” says Jae Rae.“This online course will also be a sacred space for healers' spiritual growth and alignment. Healers need healing too, and during this course, I'll teach them how to realign themselves while also showing them how to heal and assess others.”

Through weekly live virtual sessions, participants will receive exclusive teachings from Jae Rae on energy work, intuitive diagnostics, heart-centered rituals, and client assessment frameworks. The curriculum combines live virtual teachings with hands-on practices, offering both practical tools and energetic guidance to help healers unlock their own power and elevate their ability to serve others.“True self‐love, clarity, and alignment don't happen overnight,” says Jae Rae.“Small, consistent steps compound into profound transformation.”

The Head Healers Masterclass begins Sept. 21, 2025 , and is open to anyone 18 and older. Enrollment is now open, with limited virtual seats to maintain the intimacy of the group. The course investment is $3,400 - with flexible payment plans available - and a rare opportunity to receive direct guidance from one of the most sought-after intuitives in the world.

Enrollment is now open at

Media Inquiries:

Jae Rae is available for interviews. To schedule a conversation or request additional press materials, please contact Amy Rosa at ... .

About Jae Rae

A healer of both celebrities and everyday people, Jae Rae has built a loyal following over her 20-year career, amassing more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and 63,000 on TikTok . She offers virtual consultations through her signature Vibe Your Life program, and is known for delivering eerily accurate insights that transcend the physical realm. Jae Rae is“the real deal,” J.Lo has said.

To learn more or reserve your seat in the Head Healers Masterclass, visit jaeraelive .