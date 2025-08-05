Lewisville, TX - August 5, 2025 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply in Lewisville is solidifying its reputation as the premier garden center near me by continually expanding its offerings in bulk landscape materials and plant nursery services. In response to rising demand, the company now welcomes both homeowners and professional landscapers to experience enhanced access to flagstone, gravel, mulch, and more at competitive prices.

Outdoor Warehouse Supply Expands Bulk Material Inventory

Outdoor Warehouse Supply, located at 2791 S Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville, recently announced the expansion of its bulk material inventory-including flagstone, decorative gravel, and premium mulch-to better meet growing customer demand. Known locally as a trusted garden center, the facility now serves as a comprehensive hardscape and nursery hub. Local Leadership Speaks

“We're seeing a steady increase in customers searching for a garden center near me ,” said Cole Taylor, Owner of Outdoor Warehouse Supply.“Our goal is to be that local destination-providing superior-quality materials, knowledgeable advice, and project-ready solutions at fair prices.”

What Customers Say: Reviews That Reflect Excellence

Outdoor Warehouse Supply boasts a perfect 5.0-star rating on Google from local customers, who praise its service, selection, and quality.



Josh R. described it as "a reliable landscaping supply near me... the selection is excellent, and everything was top quality." Another reviewer, Hunter Main, noted,“Outdoor Warehouse Supply is a one-stop shop for all landscape supply... the team strives to serve their customers well.”

These testimonials underscore the company's commitment to exceeding expectations in both product quality and customer care.

Comprehensive Services Beyond the Garden Center

While many customers arrive looking for their trusted garden center, they discover a full-service landscaping supplier offering:



A wide selection of plants, shrubs, perennials, and palm trees suited to North Texas climates.

Hardscaping materials including flagstone, Pavestone pavers, retaining wall blocks, decomposed granite, and sand.

Bulk materials such as river rock, gravel, chopped stone, beach pebbles, and masonry grade sand. Specialist items like landscape fabric, edging, and polymeric sand for precision garden design.

Their dual role as a garden center and landscape supplier ensures customers can fulfill all project needs in one place.

Tailored Support for Contractors & Homeowners

Outdoor Warehouse Supply serves both DIY homeowners and commercial landscapers with:



Wholesale pricing for contractors and bulk orders. Knowledgeable staff providing tailored recommendations based on soil, sun exposure, and plant type.

Fast, reliable delivery across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, including Lewisville, Plano, Frisco, Irving, and more.

Local Expertise for the Lewisville Community

As an independently owned business, Outdoor Warehouse Supply prides itself on understanding the unique material needs of North Texas landscapes. Staff are trained to advise on climate-appropriate plant selections, drought-resistant options, and hardscape materials suited to the region's terrain and weather patterns.

Seamless Customer Experience: From Selection to Delivery

Outdoor Warehouse Supply streamlines the landscaping process:



Customers consult knowledgeable staff onsite

Orders are placed with clear pricing-whether DIY smaller loads or wholesale projects Delivery is arranged and scheduled with safety and timeliness in mind across the North Texas region.

Why Outdoor Warehouse Supply Stands Out



One-stop garden center with unmatched variety-plants, flags, stone, mulch, soil, and more

Exceptional customer service backed by a perfect 5-star reputation and real testimonials Contractor-friendly pricing and logistics support

Local focus on Lewisville and the broader DFW area ensures climate-appropriate solutions

About Outdoor Warehouse Supply

Outdoor Warehouse Supply is a premier garden center and landscaping materials supplier located at 2791 S Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville , TX. Serving both retail and commercial clients, their catalog includes everything from seasonal plants and decorative pottery to high-end hardscape materials and delivery services. Whether you're working on a residential garden or a large-scale landscape build, Outdoor Warehouse Supply provides the materials, advice, and convenience to make it succeed.

