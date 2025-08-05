MENAFN - GetNews)



A groundbreaking new book titled Cosmetic Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide, authored by renowned neurocosmetics specialist Dr. Reza Ghalamghash, has been published on Amazon, capturing global attention. This transformative educational resource promises readers the ability to reclaim their youth and vitality through innovative cosmetic physiotherapy techniques, as if stepping back a decade in time.

Cosmetic Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide offers a scientific and practical approach to beauty and wellness. Focusing on non-invasive, physiotherapy-based methods, the book empowers readers to enhance their appearance and youthful vitality without resorting to surgical or chemical interventions. Dr. Ghalamghash, founder of PhysioCosmetic , shares his expertise in neurocosmetics, providing strategies that improve not only physical appearance but also overall physical and mental well-being.

Dr. Reza Ghalamghash stated,“Our goal is to help individuals present the best version of themselves through safe and scientific methods. PhysioCosmetic goes beyond superficial beauty; it enables people to rediscover their sense of youth with confidence and complete wellness.”

Studies conducted by Premium Doctors reveal that over 60% of social media users are affected by the pressures of social Botox. To promote awareness and education in this field, the National Cosmetic Physiotherapy Association (NCPA) ( has announced a one-month free membership for doctors, assistants, technicians, nurses, entrepreneurs, physiotherapists, and even individuals interested in physiotherapy. This initiative provides an unparalleled opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts to access advanced educational resources and contribute to the expansion of this innovative approach.

Dr. Ghalamghash further explained,“Social media, by creating a filtered world, distorts reality and pushes users toward inauthentic identities. This process acts like Botox, concealing society's true face and presenting an artificial image instead.”

Premium Doctors (, a leading institution in mental health research, has proposed strategies to counter this phenomenon. These include promoting media literacy, encouraging acceptance of authentic identities, and reducing reliance on digital filters. The organization also emphasizes the importance of raising awareness among parents and educators about the negative impacts of social Botox.

This report comes at a time when social media remains an integral part of modern life. However, increasing awareness about the hidden consequences of social Botox could be a vital step toward improving societal mental health. The publication of Cosmetic Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide on Amazon provides global access to this innovative knowledge, enabling individuals worldwide to benefit from advanced PhysioCosmetic approaches. The book is an invaluable resource not only for health and beauty professionals but also for anyone seeking to enhance their appearance and well-being in a safe and sustainable way.