Nurtre Expands Cutting-Edge Youtube Ad And Lead Nurturing Services For Real Estate And Mortgage Professionals
In a competitive market where most leads go cold without proper follow-up within 5 minutes, Nurtre is bridging the gap between lead generation and actual conversions. The company specializes in speed to lead and effective lead nurture. Once the leads come in, Nurtre's trained inside sales agents take over. The team calls leads right away and follows up 10 times in the first week alone to convert lead to appointment. They nurture conversations, and book appointments directly into the agent's calendar.
"We found that most agents struggle not with lead generation, but with lead conversion," said Jeff Pang, Founder of Nurtre. "Our service solves this by combining powerful video marketing with real human follow-up, so agents can focus on closing deals, not chasing leads."
Nurtre has leaned into customized video marketing that targets leads with high-intent keyword targeting via Youtube ads. This is a major shift away from Facebook image ads, which Nurtre spent years specializing in.
Key features of Nurtre's service include:
-
Customized YouTube Ads built specifically for buyer and seller leads
Targeted Campaign Management to ensure ads reach the right local audience
Trained Inside Sales Agents who respond to leads quickly and nurture them over time -
Full CRM Integration for streamlined communication and appointment booking
With dozens of realtors and loan officers already seeing results, Nurtre is quickly becoming the go-to solution for professionals looking to scale their business through smarter marketing and sales systems.
To learn more about Nurtre or to book a free strategy call, visit
About Nurtre
Nurtre is a results-driven marketing agency focused on helping real estate and mortgage professionals grow their business. By combining custom YouTube video ads with expert inside sales support, Nurtre helps clients generate leads and close more deals consistently.
